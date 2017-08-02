Sen. Jehlen named Senate Assistant Majority Leader

On Wednesday, July 26, Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg (D-Amherst) announced that Senator Pat Jehlen (D-Somerville) has been appointed to the leadership role of Assistant Majority Leader.

“Senator Jehlen has been a progressive champion in the Senate for the last 12 years and before that in the House. She will bring important perspectives to the leadership table,” said Senate President Stan Rosenberg. Senator Jehlen played a key role this year as Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Marijuana Policy, and currently serves as Vice Chair of the Joint Committees on Education, and Labor and Workforce Development.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity to work with Senate President Rosenberg and his leadership team to further the Senate’s goals,” said Senator Jehlen. “In accepting this position, I am inspired by my predecessor, Senator Ken Donnelly, and will attempt to emulate his progressive leadership.”