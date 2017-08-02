Newstalk – August 2

Next Tuesday night, Elio LoRusso, who is a candidate in Ward 1 for alderman, is having his campaign kickoff on Tuesday, August 8, at Casey’s on Lower Broadway from 5:30 p.m. on. It’s a campaign kickoff and fundraiser.

Some politicians have asked why they don’t get mentioned in Newstalk. We suggest all the time that if you want an event mentioned we’re happy to talk about it. Let us know. That goes for anyone out there that wants us to recognize someone for a birthday, anniversary, an event or an award. Let us know.

Check out www.ocpf.us and plug in a name to find out who and how local politicians stand in fundraising. We’re looking it over and seeing who contributes to whom. Remember, it’s not illegal to accept money from special interests, including developers, lawyers or unions of any kind.

Happy birthday this week here in the Ville: Happy birthday to a good friend and a local Somerville guy, Joe DaSilva, who is celebrating this week. Happy birthday to Alicia Lafuente, who is celebrating this week as well. We wish her a very happy day for herself. She’s a nice lady and a hard worker at her dad’s company, Flagraphics. Happy birthday to another familiar name whose family is well known here in the city, Alan Laurentano. Happy birthday to one of Boston’s premiere real estate brokers and local East Somerville guy, Michael Carucci. A great guy with some of the hottest upscale listings in Boston. We wish him a very happy birthday. To all those celebrating this week, we salute you and wish you the very best on your birthday.

Last week, while stopping in at Kelley’s over at Wellington Circle, we ordered our food and it came to $3.80. We gave the cashier a ten dollar bill, she stared at the register and then at the ten dollar bill. We asked if there was a problem. She didn’t know what change to give back, so we told her it would be $6.20. She didn’t believe us, so she called for who we thought was her supervisor. After a couple of minutes it was agreed that the change was $6.20. We left Kelley’s with our food, smiling all the way to the car. This is an example of our educational system.

Everyone in the neighborhood is looking at the building on Temple and Broadway. It’s supposed to be real brick, but it’s not. It looks like a Lego building, and now we see “For Rent” signs in the window. A Cambridge company, they must be friends with that attorney up on Winter Hill who represented the owner of the property. What’s wrong with ISD? If it’s supposed to be real brick why don’t they say something? A good stiff wind coming up Winter Hill will be an interesting thing to watch.

WARNING: Now the latest celebrity on Facebook is a person named Theo Sullivan (check him out and friend him, read and enjoy). look him up, and although some would say he’s not real or he’s someone else, those that are saying anything should be concerned with the word “indirect” – look it up. Especially on a criminal complaint, in particular a “Harassment Prevention Order G.L. 258E,” that was issued two years ago, now on the third year, against one of the publishers of that lesser known fake newspaper has a court order against him. Some of them over there should worry that criminal harassment complaints can and will be taken out on others as well. Be very careful. Don’t be fooled by the boss over there who attempts to extort those that he believes he has something against. Just ask the mayor, who won’t submit to his inappropriate demands and remarks. Again, check him out and friend Theo Sullivan on Facebook. He has some pretty interesting things about the publishers of that fake paper.

For those that might be interested in obtaining certification for firearms should look up the Lawrence Rod & Gun Club. They provide an extensive program at the end of which you receive certification for Massachusetts/NRA Certified Firearm Safety Classes. They run a class once a month, which is limited to 10 people and we hear that this is the place to go to learn safety when handling guns. Email gunclub@earthlink.net for more information and or go to their website at www.lawrencerodandgunclub.org and read up about the course. We’ve been told that the course has seen a major increase in people applying for it, especially women. We can tell you first hand here that it’s a great course and quite thorough. The club has informed us that many residents of Somerville have called or gone to the club to find out about certification.

Remember, the 175th birthday of our city is this year. Celebratory events are scheduled throughout the coming year. Go to http://www.somervillema.gov/somerville175 for more information about events you might be interested in.

It’s 2017 and Demet’s Donuts over on Mystic Avenue is the best. We’re noticing more and more Somerville residents over there getting their coffee and donuts to start the day. The ladies working there are fantastic and always smiling. If you’re in the mood for a huge, great tasting donut drop over early since they disappear as the day gets on. We’ve noticed more and more Somerville residents over at the store on Mystic. They are finding out like we have that their coffee is better then you know.

The big top tent goes up again near Union Square, as OPENAIR Circus returns for its 32nd annual performances. Over 100 children, teens and adults will show off the circus skills they have learned over the summer, and indeed over the years. Tumbling toddlers, poi spinners, stilters of all ages, unicyclists, commedia dell’arte, and much more. The circus will be at Nunziato Field (corner of Summer St and Vinal Ave, a few blocks from Union Sq.) on Friday, August 4 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, August 5 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, August 6 at 2:00 p.m. Requested donation is $2. Popcorn and other circus refreshments available. For more details see: www.openaircircus.org.

More to Love Yoga is designed to help you feel more connected and capable in your body, any size. Each class weaves together foundational yoga postures and strikes a balance between ease and opportunities to challenge oneself. Rachel Estapa, founder of More to Love, is a certified yoga instructor and respected body-positive educator. At Arts at the Armory, Sunday, August 6, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Due to limited space, advance registration required. Please visit http://www.moretolovewithrachel.com/mtlyogaclass.