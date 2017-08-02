‘Chaos,’ confusion after Union Square traffic pattern change

By Erin Wade

Monday’s rush-hour debut of the new traffic pattern in Union Square saw cars and buses driving through a lane reserved for parking and confusion over a new right-turn arrow on the traffic signal at the intersection of Prospect Street and Somerville Avenue, despite orange cones and police directing drivers through the new pattern.

“You can see how chaotic it is right here,” said Chairman of the Somerville Bicycle Committee Ken Carlson, standing at the corner of Prospect Street and Somerville Avenue. “These concurrent left turns — well, this right turn and the left turn coming this way,” he said, gesturing down Somerville Avenue toward the center of Union Square, “it creates a bit of a mixing bowl, and I don’t think that, really, is what we want to have here.”

Carlson was observing the flow of traffic through the new pattern so he could give feedback to the city on improvements to bicycle safety.

The switchover to the new Union Square traffic pattern was completed over the weekend, with Prospect Street and Webster Avenue both converting from one-way to two-way thoroughfares and Newton Street closing to car traffic.

But Carlson noted that some painting still needs to be done, though he said it was clear Monday evening that parts of the new pattern already weren’t working.

“On Prospect, coming downhill into Union, the existing bike lane is not really working well — there are cars in the bike lane,” Carlson said. “These changes were put in place to improve mobility for cars and improve safety for bicyclists. I don’t think we’re quite there yet, for the bicyclist safety, so we’re going to be giving some significant feedback.”

Brad Rawson, director of transportation and infrastructure for the city of Somerville, said in an email that the traffic pattern change is supposed to reduce congestion, improve safety and make future traffic management and construction detours easier to plan.

“The two-way pattern is projected to substantially reduce vehicle traffic on Somerville Avenue in front of Union Square plaza by allowing direct connections for Cambridge-bound traffic on Prospect Street, rather than Webster Avenue,” Rawson said. “Two-way traffic patterns are projected to reduce vehicle speeds on Webster and Prospect, resulting in safer conditions for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists.”

But some are wary of the confusion resulting from the switchover. Kirstie Young, an instructor at CrossFit Somerville in Union Square, said Monday that she opted to walk to work, instead of driving like she normally does, because she wanted to avoid the chaos of the traffic pattern change.

“I’m not sure about the traffic pattern yet, because it’s been two days, so who’s to say?” Young said. But she said that the gym, which is at the intersections of Somerville Avenue, Prospect Street and Webster Avenue, has seen an increased volume of vehicles cutting across its parking lot since the switchover.

“We have athletes running a lot, and when you have cars coming across at 25 mph, it’s not good,” Young said. “So, it’s complicated, but we’ll figure it out.”

Carlson said it’s “part of the job” for people impacted by the change to give feedback to the city so officials can what alterations to make to the new traffic pattern.

“We know how hard people in the city worked to make this happen, but as with any new traffic pattern that is put in place — especially in places like Union Square, which are incredibly busy during rush hour — there’s going to be some tweaks,” Carlson said. “The city knows there’s going to be some tweaks.”

Carlson said that, despite the need for some changes, he’s happy to see more bike lanes and steps toward other improvements to traffic in Union Square.

“Overall, we’re thrilled to see attention paid to this intersection,” Carlson said. “I think, overall, there will be better improvements, but they just have to be put in place as quickly as possible to make sure people are safe in the interim.”

Carlson also emphasized that the Somerville Police were “fantastic” during rush hour on Monday, “doing what they can do to help.”

“They have been here all day,” he said. “The guy at the top of Prospect and Webster is here from 8 a.m. to midnight. I’m sure these other guys are working long shifts. Huge shout-out for the SPD.”