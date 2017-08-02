District Attorney Ryan teaches Somerville Recreation Department campers about summer safety

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan visited 85 campers today at Somerville Department of Recreation Summer Camp ranging in age from 6 – 13-years-old to teach them about how they can keep themselves and others safe this summer. District Attorney Ryan was joined by Stephen Carrabino, Deputy Chief, Somerville Police Department and Patrick Sullivan, Chief, Somerville Fire Department.

District Attorney Ryan spoke to campers about water, car, window, bike and fireworks safety; highlighting important tips for children including: never swim alone, call 9-1-1 or notify an adult if you see a child alone in a car, never play near open windows, always wear a bike helmet, and never play with fireworks or sparklers. District Attorney Ryan also talked about good decision making, and offered tips on how to avoid dangerous situations.

After the talk the campers played a game of Summer Safety Jeopardy to show off what they learned. At the conclusion of the game District Attorney Ryan called upon campers to be Summer Safety Ambassadors, and to share the information they learned with family, especially with siblings and cousins.

The visit was part of the MDAO county-wide summer safety initiative which focuses on averting preventable deaths of children by informing children, parents, guardians and caretakers about ways to keep children safe during the summer. Three of these priorities include: reminding parents to actively supervise children around water, to never swim alone and to learn to recognize the signs of drowning; highlighting that preventing falls out of windows is as important as learning how to exit through one in an emergency; and raising awareness about how to keep children safe in and around cars, parents and caregivers should never leave children alone in a parked vehicle even when they are asleep or restrained and even if the windows are open. More information and resources can be downloaded here: http://middlesexda.com/prevention/safe-babies-safe-kids.php.