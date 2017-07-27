Jeff Rowe European tour kickoff

Villens United by Chris Haskell

Whether brewing beer or singing his heart out, Jeff Rowe brings a simple happy truth to everything does. After celebrating the one year anniversary of Winter Hill Brewery which he founded with friend and fellow brewmaster Bert Holdredge, Jeff will be heading overseas to play some of the fine brew house’s of Germany.

Before boarding the plane, Jeff plans to kick off his upcoming European tour with a “bon voyage” performance at his own brewpub. For Jeff, there could be no better send off then to celebrate with the Winter Hill community which has made the brewpub their new favorite neighborhood pub.

Jeff’s upcoming “Life is No Pony Farm” tour will mark the fourth time that he’s traveled to perform in Europe. While his current tour stops in Germany and the Netherlands, in past years Jeff has performed in other countries such as Ukraine and Russia.

Jeff has a record label and tour manager in Europe and some Russian fans have even posted videos of his performances on YouTube. No fears of success overwhelming him, Jeff is just happy that people overseas even want to come out to the bar for his folksy-punkish sound and “listen to this idiot sing a song.” Jeff’s wife Alissa travels with him every time he heads over to Europe to keep him company and enjoy the experience alongside him.

Jeff’s artistic passions are filtered and strained through the brew tanks at Winter Hill Brewery most days; but the idea of bringing his music home to the Brewery had him both excited and anxious.

The August 12 tour kickoff may be both performance and party. Most of Jeff’s friends and brewpub regulars plan to come out to party all night to see him off and wish him safe travels. The same people who have helped make Jeff’s dream of owning his own neighborhood brewpub come true and make the place what it is today; and for Jeff that’s what life is all about. You can hear it in his music.

BostonFreeRadio.com will be broadcasting live from Winter Hill Brewery when the show begins at 9:00 p.m. for any who may want to join in the festivities from the comfort of your own home, but those who don’t make it out will be missing out.

Matt Murphy and John Sheck will be opening for Jeff before he takes the stage for the first time at his own brewery. The night will be a celebration of beer and the local Somerville Arts scene that make this city great. Come out and have Bert pour you a pint of Jeff’s favorite Darlin’s IPA and enjoy the show.

Jeff Rowe “Life is No Pony Tour” kickoff, August 12, 9:00 p.m.-midnight. Also featuring performances by Matt Murphy and John Sheck. Log on to bostonfreeradio.com at 9:00 p.m. for a live broadcast of The Villen’s Den from Winter Hill Brewery.

Later Villens … see you at the show!