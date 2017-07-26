Haiti & Brazil Festival ‘Hits the ‘Ville’

The fourth annual “Haiti and Brazil Hit The ‘Ville Festival” – an ArtsUnion festival – took place on Saturday, July 22, in Union Square Plaza.

The festivities included music, dance, food, family-friendly activities and more for the entire community. For the first time, this year the festival was held in the evening rather than during afternoon hours, and featured a Beer Garden with Haitian and Brazilian beverages for guests 21+.

In partnership with the Haitian Community Church of Somerville and community members, festival sponsors conducted a school supplies drive for children in Haiti who were affected by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.