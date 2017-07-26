Newstalk – July 26

Elio LoRusso, who is a candidate in Ward 1 for alderman, is having his campaign kickoff on Tuesday, August 8, at Casey’s on Lower Broadway from 5:30 p.m. on. It’s a campaign kickoff and fundraiser.

***************************

We hear that Mayor Joe Curtatone is in China this week attending a hockey tournament that his son is in. We wish them a good and safe trip. Meanwhile, under the city charter the person in charge is President of the Board of Alderman Bill White. No pizza parties or Chinese food parties in the Mayor’s Office with Bill there. Nope, the city is in very capable hands with Bill in charge. You think he might enact some administrative decisions?

***************************

Some politicians have asked why they don’t get mentioned in Newstalk. We suggest all the time that if you want an event mentioned we’re happy to talk about it. Let us know. That goes for anyone out there that wants us to recognize someone for a birthday, anniversary, an event or an award. Let us know.

***************************

Our sincere condolences to the family of Hanoria Sullivan, who recently passed away. She was the mother of Alderman At-Large Dennis Sullivan. Some of us remember her going way back in the day. Both she and her now departed husband Joe. She’s now with Joe and the Lord Jesus. May she rest in peace. Again, to her many relatives and friends, we extend our sympathy and condolences with the passing of Hanoria.

***************************

Check out www.ocpf.us and plug in a name to find out who and how local politicians stand in fundraising. We’re looking it over and seeing who contributes to whom. Remember, it’s not illegal to accept money from special interests, including developers, lawyers or unions of any kind.

***************************

Happy birthday this week here in the Ville: Rick Spinosa of Winter Hill and of the famous Spinosa family. Happy birthday to another good guy, Richard Nilsson, who celebrates this week. He’s the husband of Ward 7 Alderman Katjana Ballantyne. Happy birthday to a special guy whom we have known all his life, Ricky Hart celebrates this week. He’s married with three growing up beautiful kids. We hope Ricky and his wife Jaime celebrate a great day. Happy birthday to an old local pal who we haven’t seen in a few years, Joe DaSilva. We hope he has a great birthday as well. To one of our own here at The Times, a great guy who is well known, appreciated and loved by many here in the city, Jimmy Del Ponte is also celebrating his birthday this week. A good friend, originally a native of NJ and now living in Winter Hill, John Serpico, a very talented guy who someday will be on the big movie screens. We hope he has a great birthday. Also celebrating last week was Bruce Rollins, formerly of Berkeley Street. He was thrown a wonderful surprise party by his lovely lady Nella last Saturday night. Well over 100 attended. We know he had a great night. Also celebrating this week is the good Alderman from Ward 5 Mark Niedergang. This guy is everywhere, all over the city and does a good job representing the residents of Ward 5. We hope he has a great birthday as well. Happy birthday too this week to Leeann Rollins. We hope she’s going to have a wonderful birthday with her beautiful family. Finally, happy birthday to Janice Delory (McCarthy), who used to work in the Mayor’s Office and has since retired. We wish her the very best for her birthday this week.

***************************

Don’t be fooled by this new wave of campaigning out on the streets with large groups of people. We know that some campaigns are hiring outsiders and paying them to work door to door. When someone other than the candidate themselves knocks on your door ask questions about the candidate and the ward. You might easily unmask them. Besides, who hires outsiders to campaign for them? Ward 3 candidate Ben we hear does. Ward 2 Mr. Scott we hear does. Ask yourself why isn’t the candidate himself or herself doing the door knocking? Years gone by candidates, even for mayor, would never do that. Even Joe Curtatone knocked on every door in the city, as a local ward candidate. Stop with the out of town money-grubber contributor hiring out of town campaign workers. Have you met any? We have!

***************************

WARNING: Now the latest celebrity on Facebook is a person named Theo Sullivan (check him out and friend him, read and enjoy). look him up, and although some would say he’s not real or he’s someone else, those that are saying anything should be concerned with the word “indirect” – look it up. Especially on a criminal complaint, in particular a “Harassment Prevention Order G.L. 258E,” that was issued two years ago, now on the third year, against one of the publishers of that lesser known fake newspaper has a court order against him. Some of them over there should worry that criminal harassment complaints can and will be taken out on others as well. Be very careful. Don’t be fooled by the boss over there who attempts to extort those that he believes he has something against. Just ask the mayor, who won’t submit to his inappropriate demands and remarks. Again, check him out and friend Theo Sullivan on Facebook. He’s telling the truth. Stay tuned here for any and all future court dates. They’re coming.

***************************

This week Patti Norton is celebrating her birthday and also on that special day (the 29th) her grandson Corey also celebrates his birthday. To the both of them, who are very special, we hope they have a great birthday. We hope Patti is back on her feet soon. She’s a fighter and we know she will get better. FYI, Corey, her grandson, is the proud father of two children, a boy, William, and a girl, Luna. Four generations of redheads.

***************************

For those that might be interested in obtaining certification for firearms should look up the Lawrence Rod & Gun Club. They provide an extensive program at the end of which you receive certification for Massachusetts/NRA Certified Firearm Safety Classes. They run a class once a month, which is limited to 10 people and we hear that this is the place to go to learn safety when handling guns. Email gunclub@earthlink.net for more information and or go to their website at www.lawrencerodandgunclub.org and read up about the course. We’ve been told that the course has seen a major increase in people applying for it, especially women. We can tell you first hand here that it’s a great course and quite thorough. The club has informed us that many residents of Somerville have called or gone to the club to find out about certification.

***************************

Remember, the 175th birthday of our city is this year. Celebratory events are scheduled throughout the coming year. Go to http://www.somervillema.gov/somerville175 for more information about events you might be interested in.

***************************

It’s 2017 and Demet’s Donuts over on Mystic Avenue is the best. We’re noticing more and more Somerville residents over there getting their coffee and donuts to start the day. The ladies working there are fantastic and always smiling. If you’re in the mood for a huge, great tasting donut drop over early since they disappear as the day gets on.

***************************

Now some on Facebook are saying Demets is good, but Lyndell’s is better. Not fair –or maybe it is – but Lyndell’s is a bakery shop and, yes, their donuts are good, but we measured and Demets’ are still larger than Dunkin’s and Lyndels, and frankly we still say they are the best!

***************************

Come check out the Art Council’s summer musical theater program’s free performances of Beauty and the Beast Jr. this weekend. Kids in the program have been working for three weeks to put together this family-friendly show that will run on Friday, July 28, 7:00-8:00 p.m., and again on the 29th, 9:30-10:30 a.m. All are welcome.

***************************

The Armory is hosting a Red Cross blood drive 2:00-7:00 p.m. on July 31. Please donate – the need is particularly great in summer. Help save a life.