We the People: A Community Write-in

For two weeks, July 19–28, the Nave Gallery Annex, 53 Chester Street, will become a pop-up “postal station” where you can stop by and address a note to anyone about anything. Hang your note on the walls and we’ll mail it at the end of the exhibition.

There will be typewriters and a turntable on hand. Bring your friends, neighbors and favorite vinyl to play. Organized by Susan Berstler and Bess Paupeck. Gallery hours are Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.