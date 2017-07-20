Too much trash and trashy behavior

By Jim Clark

Police were dispatched to a Main St. location for an alleged dispute that was taking place between a man, later identified as James Capobianco, and a cleanup crew that was present at the request of Inspectional Services.

While en route to the scene, the responding officers were updated by Somerville Dispatch that an assault might have taken place at this location as well.

According to reports, Capobianco is allegedly known to collect large amounts of refuse and keep it at the location.

Inspectional Services was called to the scene to assess the amount of refuse stored on the property. Once the inspection was completed it was determined that the trash created a fire hazard and needed to be removed.

The City of Somerville Inspectional Services hired a cleanup crew and responded to the residence along with a representative from the Somerville Fire Prevention Bureau.

Once the cleanup was underway, Capobianco reportedly began actively interfering with the removal of the refuse on the property and engaged in tumultuous behavior that served no legitimate purpose.

Police said that Capobianco continuously approached the workers on location, ripping items out of their grasp despite many warnings not to do so.

The responding officers also reported that while they were trying to curb Capobianco’s behavior, people were slowing down in their vehicles to see what was going on, and that other residents had come out of their homes to see what the commotion was as well.

Officers tried to explain to Capobianco that his behavior amounted to a breach of the peace and that he could be placed into custody for disorderly conduct, according to police.

Several attempts were reportedly made by the officers to get Capobianco to go to the hospital to speak with a clinician about the complex range of emotions that he was experiencing while the refuse was being removed from the property, but this yielded negative results.

After several more warnings about interfering with the cleanup, Capobianco once again approached one of the crew members aggressively, some papers out of his hands.

At this point, Capobianco was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and municipal by-law or ordinance violation.