Obituary: Thomas Battinelli

Battinelli, Thomas of Somerville on July 12, 2017 at age 88.

Beloved husband of Evelyn (Talmo) and devoted father of Elisabeth Battinelli and her husband Zheng-Yi Chen of Somerville. Loving grandfather of Sofia and Carl Chen. Brother of Joseph Battinelli of Arlington, Salvatore Battinelli of Cambridge and the late Cosmo Battinelli of Winchester. Dear Uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Born in Gaeta, Italy, to the late Cosmo and Elisa (Metastasio) Battinelli, Tom came to the United States at the age of 5. He served in the Army during the Korean War, returning home to earn a B.A. from Boston University, an M.A. from Boston College and a D.Ed. from Boston University. He was a well-loved and respected Professor at Fitchburg State University from 1960-2004. He published three books on a variety of topics in Physical Education and Health and was working on a fourth manuscript at the time of his death. In his retirement, he enjoyed writing, reading philosophy and historical literature, caring for his grandchildren and volunteering at the Somerville Museum with his wife Evelyn.

Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq), Somerville, Monday morning at 9:30 AM followed by a funeral Mass in St. Catherine’s of Genoa Church, 179 Summer Street, Somerville at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Calling Hours Sunday 4-8 PM. Interment at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge.