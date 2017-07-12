2017 Nepal Festival

~Photos by Bobbie Toner

Union Square Plaza played host to the annual Nepal Festival on Sunday, offering a chance for the Nepali community to celebrate their culture in their city as well as an opportunity for the rest of the Somerville community to learn about and enjoy Nepali music, dance, food crafts and more.

Participants enjoyed yummy Nepali food, while perusing the handicraft and artisan vendors tables, and listening to beautiful music.

The program line-up included Nepali musical performance by Himalayan Heritage Cultural Academy; Newari cultural dance by Lakhey Naach, Newah Organization of New England; Kauda Naach -Gurung cultural dance from mid-western region of Nepal; Lok Dohori folk song performance by Boston Lok Suseli group, one of Boston’s most popular Nepali folk singer Min KC and one of New York’s most popular Nepali folk singer Nisha Sunuwar; Live performance by Boston’s most popular Nepali Rock Band the Monday Junkies; and a DJ Performance by Boston’s favorite Nepali DJ Mukund.