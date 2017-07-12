SNAP Match Fundraiser helping to feed needy in Somerville

By Charles Lane

A fundraising initiative sponsored by Union Square Main Streets aims to bolster the buying power of SNAP recipients at the Union Square Farmers Market. The money raised enables Union Square Main Streets to offer a dollar-for-dollar match, up to $10, to all SNAP users.

SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is the program formerly known as food stamps. It is a federal nutrition program that helps recipients stretch their food budget and buy healthy food.

The last couple of weeks have brought an increase in the number of SNAP recipients to the market. Contributions to the SNAP Match Fundraiser are intended to make an important difference in the lives of those struggling to add healthy local fruit and vegetables to their meals.

To ensure that the organization has the funds to offer this resource to market shoppers in need of assistance in acquiring these healthy foods, the public is encouraged to go to their fundraising page at https://www.generosity.com/community-fundraising/2017-union-square-farmers-market-snap-match.

Between 2000 and 2010, the poverty rate in Somerville grew from 12.5% to 18%. More than 13,000 Somerville residents live below the poverty line. With rising housing costs and federal budget cuts, it has become increasingly difficult for families to be able to afford healthy farmer’s market products.

SNAP (or “food stamp”) recipients use their benefit cards to purchase farmers market tokens. Union Square Main Streets then matches every dollar up to $10 dollars, allowing SNAP customers to spend $10 and receive $20 worth of healthy, fresh, local food.

Since 2005, because of the generosity of Union Square residents and businesses, Union Square Main Streets has been able to provide over $13,000 matching SNAP payments to help hundreds of our neighbors eat good, fresh, locally grown food.

They need your help again this year to ensure that they can continue to provide access to healthy food for those in need. It is reported that they need $4,500 to sustain the SNAP match for the 2017 Union Square Farmers Market season. All donations are tax deductible.

The market is open every Saturday, through November 18 in the heart of Union Square. Vendors accept cash, credit/debit card and SNAP/EBT/Food Stamps. Several vendors also accept WIC and Elder Coupons. Please stop by the market manager tent for more information.

The market, managed by Union Square Main Streets, offers a wide range of locally produced vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, fish, bread, cheese, mushrooms, baked goods, wine/hard cider and specialty foods in addition to weekly live music and activities.