Will the Internet kill your free Community paper?

Did instant potatoes kill potatoes?

New Technologies change many things. But not everything. You may tweet, blog, surf, shop, or search online, but you continue to read your free community paper. You just proved it.

Readership of free community papers is now higher than paid daily papers and continues to grow. Rather than being replaced by “instant” media, your local free community paper has become an important part of our neighborhood.

The reason, which sometimes is not heard because of all the noise about the Internet, is pretty obvious: your free, community paper does what the Internet doesn’t. We promote connections at a local level. Free papers join readers and advertisers in ways digital media don’t.

In Fact, the local content and power of your free paper makes advertising even more effective. We are the number one medium for driving purchases. That’s important in every product category.

Including potatoes.

By IFPA

June 2017 issue