Our View of the Times – July 5

The city’s Food and Nutrition Services Department is once again engaged in its annual summer meals for Somerville youth program. Kids under the age of 19 can get free meals at various locations throughout the city from now through August 18.

It’s a great way of making sure that the city’s youth get the nutritional support they need, regardless of financial or social standing.

The importance of getting fully nutritious meals to our kids, especially throughout the summer months while they are out of school and engaged in lively summer activities, cannot be overly emphasized.

Certain kids in the city may not have the same opportunities for getting well-balanced meals that others have, and this program helps to assure that the playing field is fully leveled and that all are equally equipped with the nutrition they need to properly develop and thrive throughout the summer months.

We hope that this program continues through the years to come. It doesn’t cost so much to make sure that our kids are fed well and kept healthy and happy.

The meals are prepared by Somerville’s award-winning Food and Nutrition Services Department. The familiar Food and Nutrition truck will be showing up all through summer.

Breakfast and lunch will be made available to local kids at various locations throughout the city, Monday through Friday, at various times and locations throughout the city. For more information, go to www.somerville.k12.ma.us/summermeals.

It goes without saying that we all wish the best for our kids and will go the extra mile to provide their basic needs.