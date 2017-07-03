Member Sought for Somerville Community Preservation Committee

Committee to identify funding priorities for ~$2 million per year in affordable housing, historic preservation, and open space projects.

Do you have a passion for affordable housing, historic preservation, and parks and open space? The City of Somerville wants your help and is now accepting applications for one public position on the Community Preservation Committee, which oversees the selection of projects to be recommended for funding by an estimated $2 million in annual Community Preservation Act (CPA) revenues. Residents are encouraged to apply and applications must be submitted by August 3, 2017.

Somerville voters overwhelmingly approved adoption of the CPA in November 2012. Since then, $12 million has been allocated for 42 projects across the three areas that CPA can fund: open space and outdoor recreation, affordable housing, and historic preservation. The Community Preservation Committee, required by the CPA, is tasked with evaluating Somerville’s needs in those three specific areas and making recommendations to the Board of Alderman on how CPA funding should be spent.

The committee consists of nine volunteers, including four members from the general public and a member from each of the following bodies: the Planning Board, the Conservation Commission, the Historical Preservation Commission, the Parks and Open Space Department, and the Housing Authority.

The City is currently looking to fill one general public position, to replace an outgoing member. The successful candidate will have a three year term running January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2021, and will have the option to renew for a second three-year term. To ensure the most qualified applicant is selected, Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone has formed a review committee of City experts and community members to review applications, conduct interviews, and consider public feedback on candidates. The review committee considers both professional and lived experience and seeks to nominate a candidate that has interest in all three CPA areas and contributes to the diversity of background and perspectives of the committee. From the group of applicants, they will nominate candidates for appointment for the Mayor to review. The Mayor will then submit candidate finalists to the Board of Aldermen for approval.

The Community Preservation Committee meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. When the CPC is considering applications for funding, it is possible that additional meetings will be held.

Being an effective committee member will require that you:

Familiarize yourself with Somerville’s affordable housing, historic preservation, and open space/outdoor recreation policies and needs

Familiarize yourself with the law (Community Preservation Act, MGL Chapter 44B) that governs the committee

Attend meetings regularly

Support CPA outreach and awareness raising efforts

Foster good relations with other city departments, boards, and commissions

Listen to and be responsive to community feedback

Use fairness and objectivity when making decision

The review committee is seeking candidates who are supportive of all three programmatic areas of the CPA: affordable housing, historic preservation, and open space and outdoor recreation, and who have demonstrated a commitment to at least one of these areas. In addition, the goal of the review committee is to create a balanced committee that includes members who come from diverse demographic backgrounds, and who have financial expertise and/or project management experience.

HOW TO APPLY

Interested residents should complete the application available on the City’s CPA website at www.somervillema.gov/cpa or outside the SomerStat Office at City Hall, 93 Highland Ave. Completed applications should be sent to employment_opportunities@somervillema.gov by August 3, 2017. All residents are welcome to apply. No nomination is required to submit an application. This is a volunteer position.

Please note that if you choose to apply for the Community Preservation Committee, your name and a portion of your application (a brief summary describing why you are a qualified candidate) will be posted on the city website for public review between August 7-25, 2017. All community members are invited to provide feedback on candidates during this time.

A video of the information session held on June 28 will be available soon at www.somervillema.gov/cpa for those who were not able to attend.

To find out more about serving as a CPC member, please visit the following websites:

http://www.somervillema.gov/cpa

http://www.communitypreservation.org/

The City of Somerville does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, disability or any other protected category. Auxiliary aids and services, written materials in alternative formats, and reasonable modifications in policies and procedures will be provided to qualified applicants and employees with disabilities free of charge, upon request.

If you need auxiliary aids and services for effective communication, written materials in alternative formats, or reasonable modifications in policies and procedures in order to access this program, please contact Nancy Bacci at 617-625-6600 ext. 2250, or NBacci@somervillema.gov.

~City of Somerville