Be Somerville

By Joseph A. Curtatone

(The opinions and views expressed in the commentaries and letters to the Editor of The Somerville Times belong solely to the authors and do not reflect the views or opinions of The Somerville Times, its staff or publishers)

I usually use this space to dig into City policies and projects or interesting data and figures with you each week. It’s important that I’m able to share with you directly the important issues and challenges the City faces, and the programs, services, and initiatives we offer. I will continue doing that. However, recently we’ve heard from residents that additional reminders of upcoming meetings and other ways to engage with the City would be welcome and appreciated, so once each month I’d like to take the opportunity to share a list of upcoming ways to get involved. Somerville ultimately is the sum of its people and the actions we take every day. Here are a few direct actions you can take in the coming weeks to help shape who we are.

Upcoming Meetings and Civic Opportunities:

Community Preservation Committee General Public Member Application Info Session, 6/28

The Community Preservation Committee, which allocates Community Preservation Act funding for affordable housing projects, recreation and open space, as well as historic preservation, is recruiting a new general public member to start January 1, 2018. If you’re interested in learning more, head to the meeting to speak with current committee members about their experiences. Can’t make the meeting? Contact Community Preservation Act Manager Kristen Stelljes at KStelljes@somervillema.gov.

When/where: Wednesday, June 28, at 6 p.m. at the Visiting Nurse Association, 259 Lowell St.

Community Preservation Plan Hearing, 6/28

Share your thoughts about how the Community Preservation Committee should allocate $2 million in CPA funds, and discuss long-term priorities and projects with the committee. When/where: Wednesday, June 28, at 7 p.m. at the Visiting Nurse Association, 259 Lowell St.

Prospect Hill Community Walk, 7/6

Join City staff and Ward 3 Alderman Robert McWatters for a community walk to discuss the rehabilitation of Prospect Hill Park.

When/where: Thursday, July 6, at 6 p.m. at Prospect Hill Park

Zoning Overhaul Open Houses, 7/6 and 7/19 (and more)

Do you have questions about the proposed Zoning Overhaul? Drop by sometime between 2 and 8 p.m. to ask questions and give feedback on the overhaul to City planning and zoning staff. To learn more about the proposed zoningplease visit www.somervillezoning.com and click the infographics tab for some introductory information.

When/where: The next two Open Houses are Thursday, July 6, any time between 2 and 8 p.m. at the Winter Hill Community School Library, 115 Sycamore St. and Wednesday, July 19, any time between 2 and 8 p.m. at the Senior Center, 165 Broadway. For more dates, visit www.somervillezoning.com.

Youth-Police Walking Dialogs (All ages invited!) 7/6 and 7/13 (and more)

Join members of the Somerville Police Department and the Center for Teen Empowerment for neighborhood walks. This annual program aims to enhance communication between Somerville community members and their local police while also strengthening relationships among police, youth, community residents, and business owners.

When/where: The next two walks open to all are Thursday, July 6, from 4 to 6 p.m., meet at Perkins Park, and Thursday, July 27, from 4 to 6 p.m., meet at Dickerman Playground. A walk for residents of the North Street Development only will be held Thursday, July 13, 3-5p.m. For details on walks being held 7/22, 8/10, 8/15, and 8/24, visit www.somervillema.gov and see the City calendar.

Board of Aldermen and School Committee Meetings, Ongoing

Board of Aldermen meetings (whole and committees) as well as School Committee Meetings are open to the public. Some are public hearings where all are invited to speak. Others are deliberations that the public is invited to listen to but not to speak at during formal proceedings. Either way, you can always reach out to Board members to share your thoughts and concerns. Visit www.somervillecityma.iqm2.com for the meeting schedule and agendas as well as past meeting minutes and access to the live streaming portal.

The meetings and events listed above represent just a snapshot of ways to get involved with your City. Sign up for the weekly City Newsletter where you can find important City news updates as well as information and reminders about upcoming meetings and events. To subscribe, visit www.somervillema.gov/newsletter. Check the events calendar at www.somervillema.gov for a full list of upcoming meetings and events.