Somerville Girls U10 soccer honored by city

By Louise Carpenter

A special Citation was awarded by the City of Somerville Board of Aldermen at their regular meeting last Thursday Commending the Otters, Somerville Youth Soccer League’s Girls Under-10 Travel Team, who were undefeated in the 2017 Commissioner’s Cup Tournament.

The citation, sponsored by Ward Seven Alderman Katjana Ballantyne, the entire Board and the Mayor, read as follows:

“Be it hereby known to all that the Somerville Board of Aldermen and Mayor offer their sincerest commendations to the Somerville Youth Soccer League’s Otters PLAYERS: Emily Bermudez, Beatrix Calvert, Audrey Cunningham, Sophia Nilsson, Sophia Oliveira, Jourdin Ortiz, Sara Ortiz, Jyzelle Rose, Olive Ward Grabowski, Eleanor Williams, COACHES: Head Coach Richard Nilsson, Assistant Coach Laurie Calvert who were undefeated in the Middlesex Youth Soccer League 2017 Commissioner’s Cup Tournament, Girls Travel U10 Division. The Aldermen and the Mayor congratulate these athletes, and extend their best wishes for continued success in all endeavors. Offered this 22nd day of June, 2017.”

The team played and won all three games of the tournament. No other girls U10 team won three games.