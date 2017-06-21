Bunker Hill Day 2017

By Donald Norton

The annual Bunker Hill Day ceremony was held last Saturday, June 17, to commemorate the battle on that day in 1775. In that time Somerville was a part of Charlestown, and since the early 1800’s the communities have celebrated this holiday.

This year, as in previous years, the head of the local Masonic Lodge, King Solomon’s Lodge A.F. & A.M. located here in Somerville at 125 Highland Avenue, Wor. Jonathan U. Bowers, spoke on behalf of the lodge and its members. He recalled his great grandfather five times who, along with the many other brave minute men, fought at the battle on Breeds Hill.

The Monument Orator this year was one of our own residents, Richard Johnson, Brigadier General, Massachusetts National Guard. Gen. Johnson is also a former alderman here in Somerville and is still active here in the city.

His speech centered on the actual battle and how it was laid out and what it meant for the Revolution between Great Britain and the Colonies. Even though we lost the battle, it set the winning in the end in motion.

A good size crowd was in attendance and the many speakers spoke about the annual event, hosted by the Bunker Hill Monument Association. The Association Chairman, Arthur L. Hurley, welcomed the crowd and thanked everyone for coming. Later on, Wor. Bowers of the Masonic Lodge presented an engraved box with the battle plan on the outside to Mr. Hurley, who was very appreciated of the gift.

King Solomon’s Lodge was the owner of the monument land and in 1794 built the first original monument at Bunker Hill to commemorate the battle and all those that fought and died for the cause. In the 1840’s the monument was built that stands there now and the care was transferred over to the Bunker Hill Monument Association from the Lodge.