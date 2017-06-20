Somerville Police Crime Log June 13 – June 16

Arrests :

Rachel Devine, of 34 Bay State Ave., June 13, 11:42 a.m., arrested at home on warrant charges of larceny from a person, armed assault to rob, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Kerby Cetoute, of 70 Boylston St., Malden, June 13, 12:19 p.m., arrested at McGrath Hwy. on a charge of shoplifting by concealing merchandise and on warrant charges of assault and malicious damage to a motor vehicle.

Wenchel Romulus, June 13, 3:14 p.m., arrested at Middlesex Ave. on a warrant charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Fredy Arbaiza, of 93 Temple St., June 15, 4:07 a.m., arrested at home on multiple warrant charges of possession of a large capacity firearm.

Jeddasia Warner, of 1426 Pleasant St., New Bedford, June 15, 3:55 p.m., arrested at Union St. on charges of attempt to commit a crime and utter a forged credit card.

Nicholas Pfosi, of 21 East St., Dover, June 16, 5:10 p.m., arrested at Washington St. on a warrant charge of disorderly conduct.