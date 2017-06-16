By Tom Bannister

The How To Fix The World Festival brings together art and activism to consider ways we can improve our communities and the larger world. The free event will be presented by the Somerville Arts Council in the city’s Union Square from noon to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 18 (rain date, July 8).

Produced with funding from The Boston Foundation’s Live Art Boston (LAB) grant, the festival will showcase music (including Tef Poe, the St. Louis rapper and current Harvard University fellow who rose to national prominence as an activist at the forefront of the 2014 Ferguson, Missouri, protests), dance, visual art, talks, sign-making, letter-writing and other participatory activities. The festival also will offer ways to engage with local activist groups and community organizations addressing racism, sexism, global warming, the flaws of capitalism and other major problems.

The How To Fix The World Festival will culminate with a 3:00 p.m. parade, in which all are invited to join in. It will be led by the Second Line Social Aid and Pleasure Society Brass Band, Asociación Carnavalesca de Massachusetts, and the Boston Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. The parade will end with a 3:30 p.m. rally in which artists, activists and community groups will lead participatory chants.

The festival is being organized by a planning committee that includes Deidra Montgomery, Marissa Molinar, DiDi Delgado Greg Cook and Nina Eichner.