~Photos by Bobbie Toner



The 14th Annual Save Our Homes Walk took place on Sunday, June 11 to raise funds to help those at risk of becoming homeless. This year’s goal was $50,000.

All funds raised from the Walk help those at risk of homelessness, by providing assistance with security deposits, back rent or utilities, or moving costs. Each year at least twice as many requests for assistance are received than can be met.

AHOC was organized by the Somerville Community Corporation in 2001 as an advocacy coalition make up of Somerville residents and organizations including the Somerville Community Corporation, Somerville Homeless Coalition, Cambridge and Somerville Legal Services and the Community Action Agency of Somerville.

Anyone interested in contributing to the fund can do so by going online to: https://www.crowdrise.com/SaveOurHomesWalk2017