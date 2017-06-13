Somerville Police Crime Log June 6 – June 11

Arrests :

Luis Pena, of 136 Fuller St., Boston, June 6, 6:26 p.m., arrested at Central St. on charges of failure to signal, no inspection sticker, and operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Danielson Correia, of 62 Laura St., Providence, RI, June 7, 10:41 a.m., arrested at Teele Ave. on warrant charges of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and unregistered motor vehicle.

Prince Carter, of 39 Boylston St., Boston, June 7, 11:23 a.m., arrested at Broadway on warrant charges of possession of a class C drug, trespassing, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

Sean Lynch, of 32 Maynard St., Danvers, June 8, 8:15 p.m., arrested at Middlesex Ave. on a warrant charge of possession of a class C drug.

Jerry Ortiz, of 50 Dimock St., Roxbury, June 11, 6:28 p.m., arrested at Middlesex Ave. on charges of resisting arrest and shoplifting by asportation.

Brian Kobs, of 16 Wedgemere Rd., Medford, June 11, 6:28 p.m., arrested at McGrath Hwy. on charges of larceny over $250, resisting arrest, witness intimidation, and threat to commit a crime.