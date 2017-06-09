Saturday, June 10, local cancer patients and survivors, including Betsy Bowman of Somerville, will be honored during PMC Day at Fenway Park in a pre-game ceremony before the Red Sox take on the Tigers that evening.



Red Sox Nation will cheer on these Living Proof Pan-Mass Challenge riders as they ride in a special parade around the warning track, followed by the official reveal of this year’s PMC logo on the famed Green Monster. PMC Pedal Partners, pediatric cancer patients at the Jimmy Fund Clinic, will also act as bat boys and girls and serve as the official Play Ball Kids to kick off the game.