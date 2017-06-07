Ropa Vieja, or old clothes as translated to English, is one of Cuba’s national dishes. This dish is perfect for serving a group of people since it can be made ahead and is perfect for a buffet or served family style. Packed full of flavor the tender flank steak takes on the smoky flavor of the cumin and paprika and has a slight acidic flavor from the wine and tomato purée that make it a perfect marriage of flavors. Recipe courtesy of Fermin Rojas.

2 lbs Flank Steak

3 Bay Leaves

4 Garlic Cloves, finely minced, plus 3 crushed whole cloves

1 Large Onion, small diced

1/2 tsp Black Pepper, more to taste

1/2 tsp Salt, more to taste

1 Red Bell Pepper (cut into 1/2″ strips)

1 Green Bell Pepper (cut into 1/2″ strips)

1/4 tsp Garlic Powder

1 Tablespoon Cumin

1 tsp Smoked Paprika

1 tsp Dried Oregano

3 Tablespoons Olive oil, plus 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil

1 Cup Dry White Wine, such as Vinho Verde or Riesling

1 Cup Tomato Purée

1 1/2 Cups Reserved Beef Stock

There are two methods that can be used for cooking the flank steak until tender so it can be shredded. The first method is placing the flank steak in a pressure cooker and covering with water enough water to cover, then add bay leaves, garlic cloves or just use beef stock. You may need to cut the flank steak into a couple of pieces to fit into the pressure cooker or stock pot. Bring up to temperature and cook for 45 minutes.

Reserve the stock and put the steak aside until it cools enough to shred, about 20 minutes. For the second method, place the flank steak into a 6 quart pot, cover with water, add bay leaves, and garlic cloves, or just use beef stock. Bring to a boil, cover and simmer until tender, about 2 1/2 hours.

Reserve the stock and let the steak cool for about 20 minutes before shredding. Over medium heat, in a sauté pan, add 1 tablespoon olive oil, green and red peppers, a pinch of salt and the 1/4 teaspoon of garlic powder and cook until the peppers are soft and not mushy and has maintained their bright colors, about 10-15 minutes. Do not brown the peppers. Transfer to a serving plate and put aside. In the stockpot, add 3 tablespoons of olive oil and onion and cook until translucent, about 12 minutes.

Add the minced garlic, salt, pepper, cumin, paprika, and oregano and cook for about 2 minutes. Add the wine and tomato purée. Bring to a simmer and add the shredded flank steak. Bring back to a simmer and reduce the wine and tomato purée, this will take about 1/2 hour. Add the 1-1/2 cups reserved beef stock and reduce, this will take another 30-45 minutes. *Stir often during the reduction process to assure nothing sticks to the bottom of the pot. Adjust heat as needed. There should always be a slight bubbling going on through this cooking process.

Make sure there’s not too much liquid in the pot, it should not be a soupy consistency, but should be moist with some liquid in the bottom of the pot. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed. Serve with the peppers either over the top or on the side. For a side, serve with Cuban style black beans and rice. http://www.thesomervilletimes.com/archives/63333 Serves 6-8.

Save the remaining beef stock to use for another dish. You can either keep it for up to 5 days in the refrigerator or freeze up to 3 months.

