Bill White campaign kickoff and fundraiser

By Donald Norton

Alderman At-Large Bill White, who is running for re-election, held his campaign kickoff last week on June 1 in Union Square at Cantina La Mexicana. The event was hosted by outgoing Ward 4 Alderman Tony Lafuente, who introduced several of the local politicians who were present, proceeded to make a very emotional introduction of his good friend Bill White. Lafuente spoke of how much Bill White meant to him and his family, but also just as significantly, how important it is to re-elect White to the Board of Alderman, because of his integrity and his love for Somerville.