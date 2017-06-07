Letter to the Editor: It’s time to say ‘yes’ to new zoning for Union Square

(The opinions and views expressed in the commentaries and letters to the Editor of The Somerville Times belong solely to the authors and do not reflect the views or opinions of The Somerville Times, its staff or publishers)

Dear Editor,

Over the last 11 months, the Board of Aldermen has been hammering out the details of new zoning for Union Square including the seven Union Square Revitalization Area blocks, most of which are adjacent or near the future Green Line stop.

The proposed zoning itself it as outgrowth of the Union Square Revitalization Plan passed by the Board of Aldermen in 2012 and the Union Square Neighborhood Plan adopted by Somerville’s Planning Board in 2016. With plans for the Green Line Extension on firmer footing and an eager master developer, US2—selected by the Somerville Redevelopment Authority (SRA)—it’s time to push forward with approval of the Union Square zoning.

The overall project will have far reaching implications for Union Square and all of Somerville. Benefits to the community include:

– An estimated 5,000 permanent new jobs – Approximately 900 housing units, including 180 (20%) affordable housing units – 2.5 acres of new, high quality parks and plazas – 1.1 acres of other public realm improvements (e.g., expanded sidewalks, alleys, etc.) – Ambitious requirements for sustainable building standards – $5.5 million to offset costs of the Green Line Extension – $6.6 million for Somerville’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund – $4.6 million to offset costs of water, sewer, and roadway infrastructure – $3.6 million for a Community Benefits fund from which, spending priorities will be identified by the Union Square Neighborhood Council – $3.5 million in additional “future phase” contributions from the developer – $2 million for workforce development and training

Moreover, the City estimates nearly $450 million in new tax revenues from the development over 30-years.

Not surprisingly, a project of this scale has raised many concerns from a diversity of residents, workers, and businesses. Collectively, we’ve put pressure on the mayor, city staff, the SRA, the Board of Aldermen, and US2 to address a variety of issues spanning from commercial phasing, green and open space, family-sized affordable housing units, and more.

The plan is not perfect. There is no commitment for a community center, and it’s not clear where our police and fire services will go if not in the current location. There is no firm promise for home-ownership opportunities among the 900 new residential units. For our existing small businesses, which have helped create the neighborhood we love, it’s not clear what level of financial support and assistance will be offered during and after construction.

Fortunately, the community input process is not over. Not by a long shot. Once the zoning passes, US2 must present its plans and hold neighborhood meetings, apply for a Coordinated Development Special Permit from the Planning Board (which itself must hold a public hearing), incorporate guidance from Somerville’s Design Review Committee, and receive approval from the state’s environmental agency. Then each phase of the project must undergo another round of neighborhood meetings and review by the Planning Board and Design Review Committee.

Moreover, US2 must negotiate a Community Benefits Agreement with the Union Square Neighborhood Council, a community-based organization still in the making.

Certainly, many people are not yet 100-percent satisfied with the zoning plan for Union Square. I’m not. But I’m also not willing to jeopardize the years of hard work, planning, and organizing that got us to this point. If we fail to act, we risk passing up on the housing and jobs that Somerville so desperately needs, and the pace of displacement will only increase. It’s time to say “yes” to making our shared vision for Union Square become a reality.

Sincerely

Rob Buchanan

Union Square resident