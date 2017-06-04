2017 Taste of Somerville, June 14

The Somerville Chamber of Commerce has announced the date and a new location for the 2017 Taste of Somerville. The Taste has been growing in popularity year over year —the last 3 years were sold-out serving over 1,200 guests.
As one of the most impressive food festivals in Greater Boston, the Taste features dozens of outstanding local restaurants, farms, food trucks, and beverage providers. With our move to Nathan Tufts Park this year, the 2017 Taste of Somerville represents a huge step forward in the size of the event – expanding from 40 restaurants to 60+ and up to 2,000 guests – but is also branching out into other creative, entrepreneurial and technological aspects of the best the city has to offer, including demonstrations from Greentown Labs and Artisan Asylum, artistic installations, and entertainment for adults and children alike including a pop-up playground and lawn games.
Proceeds from the 2017 Taste support an exceptional pair of local non-profit organizations. The Somerville Home has a stellar reputation for providing supportive living arrangements to residents age 50 and older, offering 24-hour nursing care supervision and programs to foster personal well-being, money management, and independence. Walnut Street Center is a human services agency, that provides self-advocacy and community involvement support to some of the city’s most vulnerable citizens.
“We’ve loved being in the heart of Davis Square the past few years, but the chance to move to this beautiful park space with lots of grass, lawn furniture and rugs to spread out on, plus games and entertainment for children and adults will make it feel like an entirely different event,” says Luke O’Neil, a member of the Taste of Somerville planning committee.
June 14th 2017, 5-8PM
Nathan Tufts Park
GREAT FOOD
Feast on a bountiful sampling of dishes from Somerville’s eclectic dining scene. More than 60 local restaurants and food trucks will be serving their tastiest offerings.
CRAFT BEVERAGES
Sip drinks with friends from wineries and local breweries.
FAMILY FUN
Entertainment for children and adults will include a pop-up playground jungle from Parkour and a firetruck from the Somerville Fire Department. Adults can pass the time playing cornhole, fooseball and bocce.
VIP ACCESS
Drink artisanal cocktails on inviting carpets, enjoy oyster and wine pairings, relax in garden furniture, and try exclusive tastes from some of Somerville’s high end restaurants like Juliet, only available in the VIP section.
LAWN LOUNGE / ENTERTAINMENT
Lounge on the park lawn, relax in the beauty of Nathan Tufts Park, and chill to the summer beats of local favorite DJ Nate Bluhm.
GOOD CAUSE
Proceeds from the Taste of Somerville will benefit Somerville Home and the Walnut Street Center. Enter to win a bounty of prizes in our raffle.
PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS
(More to come)
Boston Burger
Brass Union
Bronwyn
Casa B
Cuisine En Locale
Daves Fresh Pasta
El Potro
Fat Hen
Five Horses Tavern
Flatbread
Foundry on Elm
Fuji at Assembly
Gracie’s Iecream
Highland Kitchen
Holiday Inn
Joshua Tree Grill
JP Licks
Juliet
Kirkland Tap & Trotter
La Posada
Machu Picchu
Manoa Poke Shop
Meju
Mount Vernon
Oat Shop
Olde Magoun’s Saloon
Orleans
Outback Steakhouse
Pj Ryan
Redbones
River Bar
Saloon
On the hill Tavern
The Burren
The Independent
Tony C’s
Whole Foods
Bon Me
Compliments
Roxy’s Gourmet Grilled Cheese
Rhythm ‘n Wraps
Papi’s Stuffed Sopapillas
Oath Pizza
Just add Cooking
NOLA Salsa
Caralinas
Tower Beverages
Kung Foo Tea
Somerville High School
MEM Tea Imports
Espresso Plus