2017 Taste of Somerville, June 14

The Somerville Chamber of Commerce has announced the date and a new location for the 2017 Taste of Somerville. The Taste has been growing in popularity year over year —the last 3 years were sold-out serving over 1,200 guests.



As one of the most impressive food festivals in Greater Boston, the Taste features dozens of outstanding local restaurants, farms, food trucks, and beverage providers. With our move to Nathan Tufts Park this year, the 2017 Taste of Somerville represents a huge step forward in the size of the event – expanding from 40 restaurants to 60+ and up to 2,000 guests – but is also branching out into other creative, entrepreneurial and technological aspects of the best the city has to offer, including demonstrations from Greentown Labs and Artisan Asylum, artistic installations, and entertainment for adults and children alike including a pop-up playground and lawn games.

Proceeds from the 2017 Taste support an exceptional pair of local non-profit organizations. The Somerville Home has a stellar reputation for providing supportive living arrangements to residents age 50 and older, offering 24-hour nursing care supervision and programs to foster personal well-being, money management, and independence. Walnut Street Center is a human services agency, that provides self-advocacy and community involvement support to some of the city’s most vulnerable citizens.

“We’ve loved being in the heart of Davis Square the past few years, but the chance to move to this beautiful park space with lots of grass, lawn furniture and rugs to spread out on, plus games and entertainment for children and adults will make it feel like an entirely different event,” says Luke O’Neil, a member of the Taste of Somerville planning committee.

www.tasteofsomerville.org

June 14th 2017, 5-8PM

Nathan Tufts Park

GREAT FOOD

Feast on a bountiful sampling of dishes from Somerville’s eclectic dining scene. More than 60 local restaurants and food trucks will be serving their tastiest offerings.

CRAFT BEVERAGES

Sip drinks with friends from wineries and local breweries.

FAMILY FUN

Entertainment for children and adults will include a pop-up playground jungle from Parkour and a firetruck from the Somerville Fire Department. Adults can pass the time playing cornhole, fooseball and bocce.

VIP ACCESS

Drink artisanal cocktails on inviting carpets, enjoy oyster and wine pairings, relax in garden furniture, and try exclusive tastes from some of Somerville’s high end restaurants like Juliet, only available in the VIP section.

LAWN LOUNGE / ENTERTAINMENT

Lounge on the park lawn, relax in the beauty of Nathan Tufts Park, and chill to the summer beats of local favorite DJ Nate Bluhm.

GOOD CAUSE

Proceeds from the Taste of Somerville will benefit Somerville Home and the Walnut Street Center. Enter to win a bounty of prizes in our raffle.

PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS

(More to come)

Boston Burger

Brass Union

Bronwyn

Casa B

Cuisine En Locale

Daves Fresh Pasta

El Potro

Fat Hen

Five Horses Tavern

Flatbread

Foundry on Elm

Fuji at Assembly

Gracie’s Iecream

Highland Kitchen

Holiday Inn

Joshua Tree Grill

JP Licks

Juliet

Kirkland Tap & Trotter

La Posada

Machu Picchu

Manoa Poke Shop

Meju

Mount Vernon

Oat Shop

Olde Magoun’s Saloon

Orleans

Outback Steakhouse

Pj Ryan

Redbones

River Bar

Saloon

On the hill Tavern

The Burren

The Independent

Tony C’s

Whole Foods

Bon Me

Compliments

Roxy’s Gourmet Grilled Cheese

Rhythm ‘n Wraps

Papi’s Stuffed Sopapillas

Oath Pizza

Just add Cooking

NOLA Salsa

Caralinas

Tower Beverages

Kung Foo Tea

Somerville High School

MEM Tea Imports

Espresso Plus