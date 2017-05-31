‘Big Gay Dance Party’ to celebrate Pride month

The Somerville Arts Council and the Department of Health and Human Services present the “Big Gay Dance Party!” This first-ever ArtsUnion Pride month event is scheduled for Saturday, June 3, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., on the Union Square Plaza, and features DJ Dee Diggs, who will be spinning a variety of songs throughout the evening. The event is free and open to all ages. In addition to dancing there will be a photo booth and tabling by local community organizations that serve the LGBTQ+ community including: Boston GLASS, RESPOND, IFED, The Rainbow Initiative, the Welcoming Committee, Cambridge Health Alliance and the Council on Aging. Boston GLASS will also be providing free and confidential STI/HIV screening and counseling.

This is the first time the City is doing a public festival for Pride month in addition to the annual Pride Month Flag raising (scheduled for Thursday, June 1, at 2:45 p.m. on the SHS Concourse). We’re looking forward to having an event that celebrates LGBTQ+ individuals and their allies both as individuals and as valued members of the Somerville community.

For questions about the festival or press queries, please contact Special Events Manager, Nina Eichner at 617-625-6600 ext. 2998.

— City of Somerville