Newstalk – May 31

This Thursday, June 1, at the Cantina La Mexicana in Union Square, the very popular Alderman At-Large Bill White will be holding his campaign kickoff/fundraiser. Bill has been known as one of the smartest alderman on the board, even by his fellow alderman. He’s been elected and re-elected as President of the Board now for a few years. We think Bill has been a good alderman for the people here in the city for many years and hope he continues. So come out and show your support for him.

The Ward 4 ResiStat meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 1 at 6:00 p.m. at the Healey School, 5 Meacham St. The mayor, Ward 4 Alderman Tony Lafuente, and other city department heads will be present to answer questions on what is going on in the area.

Candidate Omar Boukili, who is running in Ward 4 to fill the seat presently held by Tony Lafuente, has already been out in the neighborhood meeting with residents of the ward. His last minute campaign kickoff went off with a good size crowd of family and supporters last week. Omar is taking the race seriously. Check out his Facebook page and the video of his off the cuff talk on why he is running. It’s a great story. The former aide to our Mayor Joe Curtatone is currently working in the Revere mayor’s office. Many other local city employees here in Somerville are elected officials in other cities and town. Another so-called local paper was attacking him for no reason and made things up. Omar is a good guy and will be a good candidate for the seat currently held by Tony Lafuente, who is not running for re-election, but is strongly supporting Omar’s candidacy. We heard other well-known Ward 4 residents are jumping on to the campaign for Omar. By the way, the report in that local so-called news rag that Omar was looking to get a job at Somerville City Hall while at the same time running for alderman, it’s all made up and not true. He loves his job in Revere and wants to contribute here in Somerville. And why not? Must be that FAKE news again.

Question: Definition of Blackmail? And the answer was given to us last week, regarding certain articles self-written by a questionable so-called (rumor has it) news rag. Are they blackmailing the mayor and Board of Aldermen for zoning changes? Could that be their selfish motive, where they are interested in getting one of their many properties rezoned? That would be horrible if it were true, but it’s funny how several city workers are seen parked during the day at their offices? Maybe they’re having lunch? We heard that a lawsuit is being prepared for filing. We can’t find out for sure right now, but we’ll keep you posted. We hear a lot of things. We can’t figure out if it’s true. Maybe it’s the FAKE news media over there? Maybe, just maybe … let’s see who they attack next! The soap opera continues, just new persons being targeted. Just saying.

On June 24, the Second Annual East Somerville Reunion will happen at the Somerville City Club on Innerbelt Road, across from Holiday Inn. The last event two years ago was very successful, and many have asked for another. All those that grew up in East Somerville in the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s are cordially invited to come enjoy and reacquaint yourself with old friends. On Facebook go to the page “Somerville reunion 17” and let them know you’re attending. Come and have some fun. Hook up with old friends. Eat, drink, and dance your ass off to a live band. Tickets available at City Club Bar. $10 each at the door. This is an adults only event. No one under 21 allowed.

What’s that we hear? A new candidate who is running for Alderman in Ward 1? It’s a big rumor running around the city, but it hasn’t happened yet. We think it just might be real soon. Keep your options open, folks. We also hear that two – not just one – but two candidates for Alderman At-Large have decided not to run for the office. Who has the biggest war chest when it comes to ward alderman? Check out www.ocpf.us. Plug in a name and find out who and where they stand in fundraising. We’re looking it over and seeing who contributes to whom. We heard that in Ward 3 the opposition is getting nasty and trying to spread some lies, like who contributes to the current Alderman Bob McWatters. They are saying that he gets money from developers. Check out www.ocpf.us and find out like we did. He doesn’t, but we found that his opponent has some heavy contributors from New York. Almost 75% of his donations are from out of state, only about 20% are local. We’re going to check that out and find out why so many New Yorkers are interested in a ward fight in Somerville. Don’t you want to know?

Our sincere condolences to the family of Kenneth F. Cook, who passed away last week. His funeral was held today. “Cookie” was a lifelong Somerville resident and a Korean war veteran. He was a friend to many children and families during his service as a crossing guard at St. Catherine’s Church on Summer St. He was a great guy with a great personality and will be missed.

Happy Birthday this week here in the Ville: Lots of well-known and popular individuals celebrating their birthdays this week. We hardly know where to begin, so let’s get to it. We want to send out a big happy birthday to our good friend who is from a large well-known family, Mary Kane Hart. A great lady and we hope she has a great day. Happy birthday to Alderman At-Large and well-known lawyer here in Somerville, Bill White is celebrating his birthday. Happy birthday to Dan Rogovich, who is a good guy from East Somerville and who has started the East Somerville Reunion to be held in June. Happy birthday to another popular guy as well, Mike Albano of Metropolitan RE Company. He grew up here in East Somerville. His father was once our state senator. Happy birthday to another East Somerville guy with his heart still here, Russell (Rusty) Smithe Sr., who is celebrating this week. Happy birthday to a nice lady, a lifelong resident and the wife of the former Ward 4 Alderman, we salute Florence Chickie Pero. We hope she has a great day. Happy birthday to a former resident and nice guy Frank LoBuono, formerly of Winter Hill. Happy birthday to the greatest floor guy around, Lawrence “Larry” Fidalgo. A nice guy and we wish him a happy birthday. Over in Medford, although not from Somerville, a nice guy and popular former Councilor, Paul Camuso is celebrating this week. Finally, to a good guy and old time Somerville man, David Byron, who is looking to move back to the city of his youth soon. We wish him the very best of birthdays. To all others celebrating this week, we salute you and wish you the very best, and if you know of someone you’d like to see mentioned here let us know.

Happy anniversary to two great ladies, Dorothy and Lynne, an awesome couple. They’re friendly and always considerate of others. They are celebrating their anniversary this week. We hope it’s many more great years with lots of love, laughs and great – and I mean great – food. Dorothy DiMarzo, a contributor here every other week, and her awesome partner Lynne Lenoir are both very popular ladies here in the city.

Remember, the 175th birthday of our city is this year. Celebratory events are scheduled throughout the coming year. Contact City Hall for more information about events you might be interested in.

We ran into candidate Stephanie Hirsch, who was campaigning outside the Ward 1 ResiStat meeting, handing out her political literature. We read it and for a new candidate we have say we liked her literature and the way she did it. Very nice, and we wish her the best of luck in her campaign to defeat one of the present four Aldermen At-Large here in Somerville.

Good friend and Medford City Councilor Adam Knight is having his campaign kickoff fundraiser Thursday, June 22, at the Post 45 American Legion, 321 Winthrop St. in Medford. Adam is dedicated and is one of Medford’s up and coming elected officials. He learned from one of the best, he used to work for former Senator Charlie Shannon. We hope Adam tops the ticket in Medford. He’s a great guy, smart and dedicated to the city of Medford.

Last week’s question was answered correctly; Jerry Jingle Highway was named after the ice cream place on the Lynn Fells Parkway, which is no JJ Grassley. It used to be the main road to Adventure Car Hop on Rte. 1.

Anyone remember Kelly’s Car Hop Hamburger? How about the Ho-Jo’s? Hint: they were both in the same area over by JM Fields. How’s that for old time?

Logan Airport is at it again. Planes are flying low over the city, in particular Ten Hills. So low you can see who you’re waving to. At one point over the weekend, every minute or so in the evening hours.