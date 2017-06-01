Tipsy driver couldn’t squeak through

By Jim Clark

A police unit was dispatched to a Cedar Ave. residence last Saturday at approximately 3:15 a.m. on reports of a motor vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, the officers noted what initially looked like normal parking conditions located in a two-car driveway next to a home.

Closer inspection revealed that that one automobile was sandwiched between another car – registered as belonging to that address – and a cinder block wall.

The operator of the wedged in vehicle, later identified as Daniela Romania, of Medford, was trapped inside her car.

In order to remove her from the vehicle the other car had to be removed by the owner.

Debris was reportedly found in the roadway next a third damaged vehicle.

Once Romania was removed from the vehicle it was determined that she had a minor scrape on her chin, but she refused medical assistance at the scene.

The officers asked Romania where she was coming from and she reportedly stated, “I live in Medford. I was coming from a bar in Somerville. Why don’t you just arrest me? I’ve been drinking.”

According to reports, Romania was asked to perform a series of sobriety tests, but she would only agree to perform the recitation of the alphabet. She reportedly left out the letters H and I, and refused any more testing.

The officers reportedly observed Romania being unsteady on her feet, with red and glassy eyes, while a strong odor of alcohol on her breath was detected.

Due to the totality of the circumstances, Romania was placed under arrest and charged with operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor.