Maria E. Oliveira awarded Brandy R. Bonney Memorial Scholarship

Ms. Maria E. Oliveira a 2017 Somerville High graduating senior was awarded the Annual Brandy R. Bonney Memorial Scholarship at Bunker Hill Community College’s Honors and Awards Ceremony this past Thursday. The Award was presented by Ronald Bonney a long time member of BHCC’s Board of Directors. Oliveira is the eleventh recipient of the Bonney Scholarship established in memory of Brandy Rae Bonney, this scholarship is awarded to an honors graduate of Somerville High School who was an active member of the high school community and is or was a resident or certificate holder of the Somerville Housing Authority. Oliveira will join the 2017 fall semester at Bunker Hill Community College as the Brandy Bonney Scholar with all tuition and fees paid, she can renew the scholarship for an additional year to graduate in 2020. Best of luck in your educational pursuits Maria.

Oliveira is pictured with her mother, sister and BHCC Director Ron Bonney, each of Somerville MA Past recipients are: Bianca DeBarros

Osvaldo Moreno

Nehemie Pierre

Caitlin Barry

Pedro Martins

Ariel Melara

Ana Frroku

Nelia Arruda

Carlos Freira

Matthew Dellisola http://www.bhcc.mass.edu/…/brandyrbonneymemorialscholarship/