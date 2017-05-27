Somerville’s Memorial Day Tribute Concert & Fireworks on Monday, May 29

Somerville Honors Veterans during Armed Forces Week, Plans Memorial Day Tribute Concert & Fireworks on Monday, May 29 at Assembly Row

Capping off the City’s week-long series of events honoring Somerville’s veterans and fallen heroes, Veterans’ Services Director Bryan Bishop announces Somerville’s first “Memorial on the Mystic” tribute concert and fireworks on Monday, May 29, beginning at 7:30 p.m., at DCR’s Baxter Park at Assembly Row. A 90-minute concert by the Metropolitan Wind Symphony orchestra, and vocal ensemble N ‘Harmony, will honor veterans from all branches of the armed forces, along with special performances by the Somerville All-City Chorus and the Somerville High School Chorus.

Beginning at approximately 9 p.m., a fireworks display will be launched from the Mystic River, featuring a special tribute to fallen heroes. All are welcome, and the event is free. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Somerville High School Auditorium beginning at 7 p.m., and fireworks will be cancelled. Please check www.somervillema.gov for weather updates closer to the event.

The Memorial Day event rounds out a series of four events that took place during Armed Forces Week, including a Heroes Salute, the Veterans’ Memorial Parade, and an Honor and Remembrance Ceremony at the Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Teele Square.

Memorial on the Mystic is being hosted with generous support and sponsorship by Federal Realty Investment Trust, and Wynn Resorts/Wynn Boston Harbor.

Individuals with disabilities who need auxiliary aids and services for effective communication, written materials in alternative formats, or reasonable modifications in policies and procedures, in order to access the programs and activities of the City of Somerville or to attend meetings, should contact Nancy Bacci, at 617-625-6600 x2250 or NBacci@somervillema.gov.