Newstalk – May 24

Mark your calendar for Thursday, June 1, at the Cantina La Mexicana in Union Square. The very popular Alderman At-Large Bill White will be holding his campaign kickoff/fundraiser. Bill has been known as one of the smartest alderman on the board, even by his fellow aldermen. He’s been elected and re-elected as President of the Board now for a few years. We think Bill has been a good alderman for the people here in the city for many years and hope he continues. So come out and show your support for him. We think Bill is very dedicated to the city and who crunches the figures better and asks the right questions when budget time comes around.

**********************

There’s a new candidate in Ward 4 to fill the Board of Aldermen seat presently held by Tony Lafuente, who has decided to retire for the time being. Omar Boukili, former aide to our Mayor Joe Curtatone, is officially running for the Alderman seat. He notified us of his campaign kickoff the other day. Short notice as it was held this past Monday night the Old Magoun Saloon in Magoun Square. A good amount of family, friends and supporters showed up to wish him a victory. We have to say he’s got a great resume, and he’s been out knocking on doors these past few weeks, so he told us. It should be an exciting time in Ward 4 for the seat covering Winter Hill and Ten Hills.

**********************

FYI, we counted five former and present mayors at Alderman Bob McWatters’ campaign kickoff last week. And by the way, we heard that his opponent was telling some residents of Ward 3 that Bob takes money from developers. We know that some other aldermen are behind the candidacy of his opponent and they like to spread lies. Check it out for yourself. Go online and check his donation disclosures. We found not one developer.

**********************

We met beautiful young lady the other night, Ms. Maria Gabriella Lo Russo, who lives in East Somerville. We don’t think she will be upset if we reveal her age, but can you believe that at eight years old, in second grade at the East Somerville Community School, where we are told she’s a solid A’s student, she speaks four languages fluently (Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and English)? Not many adults can do that! So we asked her what college she was going to attend next year and she laughed, telling us not next year. Maria Gabriella is the daughter of Ellio LoRusso, whom we heard might run for office this year. He lost the race for Ward 1 Alderman four years ago by a small amount to someone who moved into the ward. We suggest that Maria would make a good campaign manager if dad does decide to run again. Of course, that’s if he is going to run. We’re just saying!

***************************

We see that eight candidates pulled papers for Alderman At-Large, all four incumbents plus a potential four challengers. Now we hear that two challengers might not submit their papers for certification, which would leave the field to six running for the four seats. At the Ward 1 ResiStat meeting this week, three of the four incumbents (White, Connolly and Sullivan) attended, as well as candidate Stephanie Hirsch for Alderman At-Large.

***************************

Congratulations to Claudia and Sal Ferro, who are celebrating their 54th wedding anniversary this week. A great couple, we hear they’re going to go to one of their favorite places, the city of Gloucester. We certainly wish them both many more happy years together. Claudia is our own photographer for the paper. She does a great job and is very much appreciated here at The Somerville Times. Many more happy and blissful years together!

**********************

On June 24, the Second Annual East Somerville Reunion will happen at the Somerville City Club on Innerbelt Road, across from Holiday Inn. The last event two years ago was very successful, and many have asked for another. All those that grew up in East Somerville in the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s are cordially invited to come enjoy and reacquaint yourself with old friends. On Facebook go to the page “Somerville reunion 17” and let them know you’re attending. Come and have some fun. Hook up with old friends. Eat, drink, and dance your ass off to a live band. Tickets available at City Club Bar. $10 each at the door. This is an adults only event. No one under 21 allowed.

**********************

This past Saturday at the annual Somerville Heroes Salute, the city presented their first Profile in Courage Lifetime Achievement Award, and they couldn’t have picked a better candidate for it. Former Mayor Gene Brune was recognized for his dedication and service to Somerville over the years in many capacities. Sitting there in the audience and listening to his many achievements was very moving and we congratulate him for both receiving it and the city for awarding it. He’s a great guy who never stops giving for his city.

**********************

Happy birthday this week once more to some of Somerville’s finest residents: First of all, a big happy birthday to one of the city’s best mechanics, Vinnie Vincente of Good Gas on Pearl St. Vinnie and his brother Tito started Good Gas back a few decades ago. We wish Vinnie the very best. Some of us have known him going back to the 60’s. A great guy, with lots of funny stories and, best of all, a good friend to many of us here in Somerville. Stop by Tuesday to Thursday and wish him a happy birthday. Another Somerville favorite who is celebrating this week is a great guy, Feargal O’Toole. A nice guy, honest and man of his word. He’s a good friend as well. We wish him the very best of birthdays. Happy birthday as well to Brian Roche. He’s a chef, and a damn good one. Brian and his family are lifelong residents of the city. We wish Brian all the best and many happy returns. Now, if you’re up for Sally O’Brien’s in Union Square this week, stop in to wish Liam Mannion, the proprietor, a very special happy birthday. Another great guy, and we’re lucky to have both him and Feargal immigrate here to Somerville years ago, and both are contributing so much to our city. Happy birthday, Liam, we’re wishing you many more happy birthdays and success in your awesome pub. A good friend and realtor at CBRB up in Andover, Joanna Webster is celebrating this week. We wish her a happy birthday. Enrique Levin is celebrating this week, a newlywed and good guy. We wish him the very best and a happy birthday. To all the others celebrating this week, we salute you and wish you the very best, and if you know of someone you’d like to see mentioned here let us know.

**********************

This past Friday night at the Aquarium in Boston, the wedding of Kristen (Chamberlain) and Aron Butler took place before a large crowd, and a lot of them from Somerville. Kristen’s family is originally from Somerville. It was a great wedding and beautiful location to hold a wedding. We wish both Kristen and Aron Butler the best, with many years of happiness.

**********************

Remember, the 175th birthday of our city is this year. Celebratory events are scheduled throughout the coming year. Contact City Hall for more information about events you might be interested in.

**********************

Good friend and Medford City Councilor Adam Knight is having his campaign kickoff fundraiser Thursday, June 22, at the Post 45 American Legion, 321 Winthrop St. in Medford. Adam is dedicated and is one of Medford’s up and coming elected officials. He learned from one of the best, he used to work for former Senator Charlie Shannon. We hope Adam tops the ticket in Medford. He’s a great guy, smart and dedicated to the city of Medford.

**********************

How many can answer this question: as a resident of the city, do you remember the Jerry Jingle Highway? And why was it called that?

**********************

It’s 2017 and Demet’s Donuts over on Mystic Avenue is the best. We’re noticing more and more Somerville residents over there getting their coffee and donuts to start the day. The ladies working there are fantastic and always smiling. If you’re in the mood for a huge, great tasting donut drop over early since they disappear as the day gets on.