Our View of the Times – May 24

Compromise is often a hard thing to achieve. Especially when those with opposing points of view assume an intractable stance on an issue. Still, sometimes there is simply no other way to function and move forward unless some common ground is established.

One thing that all of us should be able to agree on is that everyone who travels on our city streets should feel that they can do so in safety and without undue restriction or impediment in their movements from place to place.

Cycling has grown in popularity and practice in recent years, and the numbers of those who commute to and from work or school, go shopping, or simply take leisurely rides on their bikes has grown considerably. It is a trend that has taken hold nationwide.

At the same time, motor vehicle traffic has not decreased significantly in proportion to the proliferation of more cyclists. Clearly, many of our narrow streets are poorly equipped to handle both cyclists and motorists, not without considerable compromise and mutual courtesy.

City planners are working hard to design practical solutions to the needs of both. Certain streets will be easier to modify for more cycling than others. In many cases, it will be up to the operators of each mode of transport to make way for the other.

Surely we can rise to the occasion and find our better natures in this effort.