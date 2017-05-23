Somerville Police Crime Log May 15 – May 19

Arrests:

Chikh Toure, May 15, 6:42 a.m., arrested at Somerville Ave. on a charge of trespassing.

Mariano Rosa, of 93 Pearl St., May 15, 8:12 a.m., arrested at home on warrant charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, larceny from a person, and assault and battery on a family or household member.

Manuel Teixeira, of 10B Memorial Rd., May 16, 1:06 p.m., arrested at home on a warrant charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Jose Pena, of 568 Market St., Lowell, May 16, 4:48 p.m., arrested at Bond St. on charges of conspiracy to violate drug law and distribution of a class A drug.

Manuel Perez, of 118.5 Valley St., Providence, RI, May 16, 4:48 p.m., arrested at Bond St. on charges of conspiracy to violate drug law and drug possession to distribute.

Ely Dasilva, of 22 Columbia Rd., Medford, May 19, 8:28 a.m., arrested at Dane St. on charges of failure to stop or yield, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to stop for police.