Celebrate the opening of the newly paved Community path

Ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, May 25 at 8:15am on the Community Path at Lexington St. Park

Join Mayor Joseph Curtatone, the Somerville Community Preservation Committee (CPC), and the Friends of the Community Path to celebrate the reopening of the Grove-to- Cedar section of the Community Path following repaving work that occurred this month. The project was funded by the residents of Somerville through the Community Preservation Act and was implemented in a partnership between the City of Somerville and the Friends of the Community Path. Light refreshments will be served at the ribbon cutting, following brief remarks, on the Community Path at the Lexington St. Playground beginning at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 25.

“The Somerville Community Path is one of our greatest community assets,” said Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone. “The repaving of the Path east of Davis Square will improve the experience of all the users of the Path and is a great example of the kinds of projects the Community Preservation Act is making possible in Somerville. This project is just the first step in making the Community Path better for all of us.”

The City will address drainage and retaining wall issues and repave the section of the Path from Buena Vista to the Cambridge line with City and CPA funds following MBTA approval of the project. The City and the Friends of the Community Path will also be launching a design process to improve the Path, including the addition of green infrastructure to address drainage issues in the Grove to Cedar section of the Path.

“As one of the groups that helped move Somerville to a ‘Yes’ vote for Community Preservation Act funding, the Friends of the Community Path are excited about this much-needed re-paving of the existing Community Path — and we’re especially excited about the next phase, the design of new Path improvements, which will also entail a community input process,” said Alan Moore, co-President of the Friends of the Community Path.

For more information about the Somerville Community Preservation Act, visit www.somervillema.gov/cpa. For more information about the Friends of the Community Path, visit https://www.facebook.com/FriendsoftheCommunityPath

Individuals with disabilities who need auxiliary aids and services for effective communication, written materials in alternative formats, or reasonable modifications in policies and procedures, in order to access the programs and activities of the City of Somerville or to attend meetings, should contact Nancy Bacci at NBacci@somervillema.gov, or 617-625-6600 ext. 2250.