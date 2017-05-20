Somerville Arts Council presents Puppet Palooza 2017

As the summer season approaches, the Somerville Arts Council continues with one of its popular city-wide event series: Puppet Palooza! Events like this, along with PorchFEST and Dancing in the Streets, allow the community to participate, interact, and engage in non-traditional ways in untraditional venues while cultivating the idea of Somerville as a cultural arts incubator without walls.

Puppet Palooza brings the art of puppetry to East Somerville in unexpected places. Join us in East Somerville for a five-part puppetry extravaganza. This spring, we’ll hit the streets, courtyards and parks, showcasing local, national, and international performing companies. Great for kids and adults and 100% free.

“Goldilocks and the Three Bears” by Maggie Whalen of Magpie Puppets

Monday, May 22 at 6pm

Location: Connexion, 149 Broadway

Fairytale Flashback–Goldilocks stumbles upon an empty house, gobbles up porridge, breaks a chair, and takes a snooze. She’s awakened by three bears and runs home to her mother. That is the story we have all heard, but is that the real story? In this version, Goldilocks’ mother is horrified—not by the bears, but by her daughter’s poor manners! She sends Goldilocks back to apologize, bearing blueberry pancakes and a promise of chair repair. The apology is accepted and Mama Bear even gets “help” from the audience with some much-needed household chores. Recommended for ages 3 and up.

“The Bremen Town Musicians” by Cactushead Puppets

Friday, June 2 at 7:30pm (Raindate: Friday, June 9 at 7:30pm)

Location: Chuckie Harris Park, 3-17 Cross Street E

Cactushead Puppets tells the classic tale of a donkey, dog, cat, and rooster who set off on a journey together to start new lives as musicians in the town of Bremen. As the animals sing and dance their way along the road, they encounter three mysterious characters. Come see the surprising and hilarious way all four animals work together through music and find a new home! Recommended for ages 4 and up.

“Word Play” by Good Hearted Entertainment

Monday, June 5 at 6pm (Raindate: Tuesday, June 6 at 6pm)

Location: Glen Park at the Capuano School, 150 Glen Street

“WORD PLAY” uses clowning and puppetry to take audiences on an adventure through the alphabet. Words come to life in the hands of two skilled performers, who clown around with the sounds and colorful puppet letters to create dozens of dynamic, interactive characters and imaginative scenes. Audiences can make friends with vowels, teach tricks to a “C-A-T” and “D-O-G”, and visit a whole ZOO full of surprises. It’s the perfect blend of education and entertainment – it’s a play on words, literally! The show combines her experiences as a touring puppeteer, educator, clown, magician, and children’s entertainer to bring words to life in new and exciting ways. Paired with the performance talents of fellow educator, Harry LaCoste, and musical composition of Paul Watkins, Good Hearted Entertainment works to inspire and ignite a love of creative learning. Recommended for ages 3 and up.

“Handmade Puppet Dreams: Short Films for Families” curated by Heather Henson of IBEX Puppets

Friday, June 16 at 8:30pm (Raindate: Friday, June 23 at 8:30pm)

Location: Chuckie Harris Park, 3-17 Cross Street E

Heather Henson introduces independent filmmakers and puppeteers who explore their craft specifically for the camera in this handpicked selection of puppet film shorts. Handmade Puppet Dreams showcases the fresh voices of independent puppeteers who embrace film as their medium for individual expressions, to build their visions, and breathe life into their dreams, while exploring a spectrum of live-action puppetry styles. Since 2005, Handmade Puppet Dreams has been screened nationally, where it received a UNIMA Citation of Excellence, and internationally in France, the Czech Republic, India, United Kingdom, Puerto Rico, Israel, and Prague, where it was awarded “The Best Puppet Film” at The World Puppet Festival. Recommended for ages 4 and up.

“Sleeping Beauty” by Tanglewood Marionettes

Friday, June 28 at 6pm (Raindate: Friday, June 30 at 6pm)

Location: Chuckie Harris Park, 3-17 Cross Street E

A classic tale that appeals to children of all ages, Sleeping Beauty begins in King Felix’s great hall with the celebration of Princess Aurora’s birth. The party goes awry when the wicked witch arrives and curses Princess Aurora. Will the curse come true? Will someone with a “true heart” appear? You will know when you see Tanglewood Marionettes’ presentation of this best-loved tale. In this retelling, a painted story book opens to reveal each scene. Beautifully hand-crafted marionettes are brought to life by a master puppeteer as the dramatic events unfold. Recommended for ages 4 and up.