By Jordan Deschenes

Theresa Needham, a veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars, stood as she was honored at last week’s Board of Aldermen meeting. Needham served in both the Air Force and Army. She now serves at George Dilboy Post. “This is an honor. It is an honor to serve my community at Dilboy Post through my years now, and I am grateful to be able to live here,” Needham said, smiling and looking around at those in the room.