Data Download with Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone

By Joseph A. Curtatone

(The opinions and views expressed in the commentaries and letters to the Editor of The Somerville Times belong solely to the authors and do not reflect the views or opinions of The Somerville Times, its staff or publishers)

Taking a closer look at this month’s notable city data – and interesting numbers.

11,156: That’s the total number of calls related to traffic and parking topics that 311 has fielded so far this year. Traffic and parking calls continue to outnumber any other call topic (although we have seen a slight reduction in the number of calls compared to last year), and the calls we receive fall into 48 different traffic and parking categories. Of those, one category accounts for more than 25 percent of calls: obtaining a parking permit.

It’s no surprise that parking permit inquiries make up such a large chunk of our call volume because the City offers 36 different permit types, and the application processes can be difficult at times. However, we are continually working to make the process easier and more efficient.

One key support is to have 311 service representatives available 24/7 to assist you. Equally important, 311 and Traffic and Parking frequently review and update information on each of those categories to ensure that 311 staff, as well as constituents using our online services or mobile app, can readily access needed information such as the requirements for a certain permit or where to go to appeal a ticket. If you have feedback on your experience, we’re always happy to consider your suggestions. Please call 311 or email 311updates@somervillema.gov with your comments.

100: That’s the percentage of the 140 Somerville High School Career and Technical Education (CTE) graduates who are headed either for career positions in their field of study, to college or other post-secondary education institutions, or to the military. That is a remarkable accomplishment, but that certainly isn’t the only one the CTE class of 2017 racked up this year. They are the first graduating class to have competed at Skills USA where they medaled at the highest levels in numerous categories including culinary arts, dental sciences, architectural design, and carpentry. CTE students complete a rigorous academic curriculum in addition to their technical career training requirements, and every Somerville student who wishes to enroll in a CTE program can do so.

46: May is National Bicycle Safety Month, and while bike safety is on our agenda year-round, in honor of Safety Month, here’s a quick look at current bicycling data and safety initiatives. Currently, the city has 46 miles of sharrows, bike lanes, and bike paths, and according to the most recent census data, there are 3,180 bicycle commuters here, not to mention the many people who visit here from neighboring communities and arrive by bicycle. Upcoming projects to improve and increase the safety of our bike infrastructure include completing protected bike lanes on Beacon St., upgrading the bicycle facilities in Union Square, extending the Community Path as part of the Green Line Extension project, and continuing our education efforts around critical safety information (including inserting info cards on bicycle road markings with all mailed parking permits this spring). Recently, we also lowered speed limits on most roads citywide to 25 mph and added more 20 mph safety zones, which has been shown to reduce fatalities and serious injuries for all commuters. But just as important as what we do, is what you do. No matter whether you walk, ride, cycle, or drive, please always remain alert and obey the rules of the road to help keep one another safe.

28: That’s the number of photographs currently on exhibit at City Hall as part of Somerville photographer Randi Freundlich’s ongoing Children of the World series. The series tells stories about children of immigrant families, each from a different country, who live in the Boston area including in Somerville. Amid all the sweeping misrepresentations and demonizing of immigrants emanating from the White House, this exhibit humanizes and opens up a window to the lives of some of our youngest new residents. With compelling photographs, Freundlich highlights and celebrates each child’s personality, and with accompanying texts, she captures another sort of snapshot of their lives. I walk by these photographs every weekday at City Hall and each time I catch something new and meaningful in them. To date, families from 55 different countries have been included in the series. Some of the photographs displayed in the City Hall exhibit were taken by participants in The Welcome Project’s youth program. A grant from the Somerville Arts Council allowed Randi to work with program participants around photography skills and exploring their identities and cultures. The exhibit will remain up in City Hall through June. I hope you’ll take the time to come view it.

Data-based decision making is at the core of how the City of Somerville develops policy and sets priorities. Every day we check the latest 311 stats, and throughout the week we meet for in-depth review of departmental data and city trends. The monthly Data Download column shares some of the data we’ve been reviewing recently. To see more Somerville Data, visit the online Somerville Data Farm at http://www.somervillema.gov/datafarm/.