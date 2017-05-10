

Planning to have a few friends over for a cookout on Memorial Day and want to impress them? Give a bone-in Ribeye a try.

1 – 2lb. Bone-In Ribeye Steak aka Cowboy Steak

Sea Salt

Pepper, Freshly Ground

An hour prior to grilling, remove the steak from the refrigerator, unwrap and pat dry with paper towels. Salt and pepper liberally. This step is very important, even if you think it’s too much seasoning, just think, it’s only on the outside on its surface. Place on a small rack over a cookie sheet to allow the meat to come to room temperature.

Preheat your grill for 15 minutes with all burners on high, (these instructions are for a gas grill). Make sure the grill grates are clear of debris and are well oiled. Place the steak in the center of the grill and let it sit for about 3 minutes creating deep grill marks on the meat. After 3 minutes, give the steak a quarter turn and let it sit for another 3 minutes. Flip the steak and repeat.

Once the steak is seared, insert an oven thermometer into the steak, if you have one. If not, a regular thermometer can be used to check the temperature periodically. At this point, I close the lid to the grill, and turn off the center burner just below the steak. This is referred to as indirect cooking.

Turn the steak every 5 minutes to cook evenly until the desired temperature is reached, this could take up to 1/2 hour. For more information about cooking temperatures for doneness, check out this site for further information, https://whatscookingamerica.net/Information/MeatTemperatureChart.htm

One the steak is done, remove and place on a cutting board and let sit for at least 15 minutes to rest. When it’s time to serve, cut around the bone to remove then slice the steak for whatever thickness you prefer. Enjoy! Serves 2-3 people per steak.

