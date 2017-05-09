Somerville plans new ‘Memorial Week’ celebrations

Parade changed for 2017 to weekend before Memorial Day, concert and fireworks event on Memorial Day

In honor of Somerville’s veterans and all those who have served our nation, the City of Somerville announces a full week of Memorial/Armed Forces Week celebrations, beginning on Saturday, May 20, 2017. The 2017 ceremonies also coincide with the City’s 175th Anniversary of its separation from Charlestown, and the annual Veterans’ Memorial Parade will also honor and celebrate Somerville’s history, dating back to the Revolutionary War era.

In addition to the week-long series of events, please take special note that the annual parade will take place the weekend BEFORE Memorial Day Weekend. The parade will be held on Sunday, May 21, beginning at 1 p.m. Please see below for additional details and a schedule of events.

Heroes Salute, Saturday, May 20, 11 a.m., Somerville High School Auditorium

The 2017 Heroes Salute will honor eight Somerville residents who have served our country and contributed to the overall fabric of our community. The 2017 honorees are:

– Ernest Bosia (Killed in Action, WWII) – Hero Square Dedication

– Daniel Duffy (Killed in Action, Vietnam) – Hero Square Dedication

– James Marques (Purple Heart Recipient, Korea) – Hero Square Dedication

– Hugh McQuade (Purple Heart Recipient, WWI) – Hero Square Dedication

This year, the creation of a “Greatest Generation Hall of Fame” will honor Veterans for WWII service and their commitment to the City of Somerville by returning after military service. 2017 inductees are:

– Lawrence Bolt

– William Duffy

– Alfred Soccorsso

Finally, the 2017 Salute will honor Mayor Emeritus Eugene C. Brune, with a “Profile in Courage” Lifetime Achievement Award.

Veterans’ Memorial Parade, Sunday, May 21, 1 p.m., steps off from City Hall Concourse

The 2017 parade is one week earlier to encourage more community involvement as we honor our military and Veterans in a celebration of service. With 84 participating groups that bring music, exhibitions and representatives of our five branches of the armed forces, youth engagement, Somerville Schools, Veterans groups, and historical groups that tie in the historical significance of our City and celebrate its cultural diversity, the 2017 parade will be one of the largest in recent memory, and in the region. Pay special attention to a brand new viewing stand, and surprise elements, in Davis Square!

IMPORTANT NOTES:

– The 2017 parade will be held ONE WEEK EARLIER than in previous years. Please note the date change.

– The 2017 parade route will end at the fire station in Teele Square, and will NOT continue to the Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

The 2017 Parade Grand Marshalls are two women veterans: Vietnam-era Veteran Hazel Evans, and Iraq and Afghanistan Veteran Theresa “Phe” Needham.

Street closures will apply beginning at 9 a.m. Please visit www.somervillema.gov for additional information.

NEW! Somerville Honor and Remembrance Ceremony, Thursday, May 25, 6 p.m., Veterans Memorial Cemetery (Broadway, across from Clarendon Hill Towers)

This event will be a candlelight vigil reflecting the true meaning of Memorial Day. Please don’t miss this opportunity to come together to continue our week of remembrance here in the City of Somerville.

NEW! Memorial on the Mystic: Concert and Fireworks Tribute, Baxter Park, Assembly Row, 7:30 p.m.

This performance capstones Memorial Week with a musical performance that illustrates the true meaning of Memorial Day, and provides a message of hope for our country as we honor those brave men and women who paid the ultimate price for freedom. The evening ceremony will combine the talents of the Metropolitan Wind Symphony, vocal ensemble N ’Harmony, and special performances by the Somerville All-City Chorus and the Somerville High School Chorus.

The highlight of the evening will be a stunning fireworks display over the Mystic River honoring the service and sacrifice of all who serve and have served our Nation. Special thanks to our event sponsors Federal Realty Investment Trust, and Wynn Resorts/Wynn Boston Harbor.

For more information on any or all events, contact Veterans’ Services at 617-625-6600 ext. 4700, or email Bryan Bishop atBBishop@somervillema.gov.

