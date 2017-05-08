Somerville Styrofoam Recycling Event Returns May 13, at DPW

The City of Somerville’s Styrofoam Recycling program will return for all Somerville residents on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Residents may visit the Department of Public Works yard, located at 1 Franey Rd., between 9 a.m. and noon to dispose of all types of EPS (Styrofoam) foam packing materials, including foam bracing and packing peanuts. IMPORTANT NOTE: materials must be placed in bags before placing it in the recycling container. A second Styrofoam recycling event is tentatively planned for September 2017, however please call 311 for additional information in the fall.

For more information, call 311 (617-666-3311 from outside the City).

