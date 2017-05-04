SkillsUSA State Competition

Seven students from Somerville High School’s Career and Technical Education Program competed on April 27-29 for the Skills USA State Competition.

The program’s purpose is preparing the high school students for the workforce. They focus on their vocation training as well as leadership and business skills.

The students competing this time were: Marissa Toner, Senior, Prepared Speech ; Kyle Lentini, Senior, Job Interview; Molly Roderick, Senior, Dental Assistant; Charlotte Kafka-Gibbons, Sophomore, Commercial Baking; Anthony Araujo, Senior, Graphic Design and Communications; Alexis McGeoghean, Senior, Early Childhood Education; Steven Hawkins, Junior, Related Technical Math.

President of the Somerville chapter for SkillsUSA, Marissa Toner stated, “We are all pleased and proud to have a medal this year. Somerville, with seven students competing, sat next to schools with ten times more students.”

Kafka-Gibbons placed 3rd for her competition in commercial baking. Advisor, Mario Sousa said “Charlotte absolutely displayed her craft and our school in the best way possible.”