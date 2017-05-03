Giggles Comedy Night for the Masons

By Donald Norton

Last Wednesday night, April 26, the local Masonic Lodge (King Solomon’s Lodge) held its 5th annual Giggles Comedy night at the Tower of Pizza Rte. 1 in Saugus.

About 100 locals from Somerville attended what was judged to be the best event of the five years, with lots of laughs and plenty of delicious pizza (Jeff was in the kitchen).

The club is a great place, and the Masons raised a lot of money to help pay the insurance for their building on Highland Avenue. Everyone is already looking forward to next year’s edition.

If you are looking for a place for an event to help raise funds for your organization this is it.