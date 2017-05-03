Six Somerville High School students participated in the SEPARO exchange program to Somerville’s “sister city,” Gaeta, Italy. They left on April 17th and returned on the 26th. The students experienced a glance into another culture, history and cuisine. They stayed at other students’ homes throughout the trip and visited places like Rome and Naples. Students were accompanied by two chaperones for the trip, Mr. and Mrs. Machnik. Mrs. Machnik is the high school’s new head of the World Language Department.

Seeing the place where gladiators fought and what was left of the roman ruins was “an experience like no other.” said participant Marissa Toner.

“I hope to go back another time and visit all the friends I now have over there,” said Kyle Lentini.

The students that went to Italy are: Marissa Toner, Christina Keating, Kyle Lentini, Spencer Pitkin, Cody DiNatale, and Tsering Gesar.