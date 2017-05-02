Cinema Somerville Film Festival Set for Sat, May 6

Celebrate Somerville’s 175th anniversary with a film festival featuring short films about Somerville

The City of Somerville, in collaboration with the Somerville Arts Council and the Somerville Media Center, present this year’s “Cinema Somerville” short film festival featuring short films about Somerville.

Join us the Saturday evening of Somerville Open Studios weekend, May 6, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., in the Union Square Plaza (or inside Somerville Media center in inclement weather). To celebrate the City of Somerville’s 175th Anniversary, this year’s theme is “Somerville old and new.” The screening will feature short films about Somerville, ranging from Somerville music, food, politics and history.

Come early to tell us about your Somerville stories! We’ll have the City’s storybooth for you to tell us your funny, interesting stories about your time living in Somerville. Have you lived here a long time and want to tell us about Somerville in the old days? Have you moved here recently and want to tell us what you love about the City? Come to the plaza starting at 7 p.m. to tell us your stories!

The film festival will also feature food from Carolicious, the dynamic Venezuelan duo that are part of the Arts Council’s Nibble culinary entrepreneurship program. Grab a tasty arepa from Carolicious to enjoy during the screening!

For a full list of films go to: www.scatvsomerville.org/news/csfest.

Now in its third year, Cinema Somerville is a project of the Somerville Media Center. It builds community in Somerville through collaborations with community organizations and residents by presenting free public film screenings at various locations in Somerville.

ArtsUnion is funded by the Massachusetts Cultural Council’s John and Abigail Adams Art Program and the City of Somerville.

For questions about the festival, please contact Special Events Manager, Nina Eichner at 617-625-6600 ext. 2998.

Individuals with disabilities who need auxiliary aids and services for effective communication, written materials in alternative formats, or reasonable modifications in policies and procedures, in order to access the programs and activities of the City of Somerville or to attend meetings, should contact the City’s Director of Human Services, Nancy Bacci, at 617-625-6600 x2250 ornbacci@somervillema.gov.

~City of Somerville