An updated version of the proposed Master Land Disposition Agreement (MLDA) between the Somerville Redevelopment Authority (SRA) and Union Square Master Developer Union Station Associates (US2) is now posted on the City of Somerville website at http://www.somervillema.gov/us2mlda . The document will be considered at the SRA meeting on Thursday, April 27, at 5:30 p.m. at the Somerville High School Library, 81 Highland Ave.

