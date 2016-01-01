Tufts a top producer of Fulbright students in 2016-17

Tufts University is among the country’s top producers of Fulbright scholarship winners, with 10 Tufts students earning Fulbright awards for the 2016-17 academic year.

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program. Top-producing institutions are highlighted annually in The Chronicle of Higher Education, which today published the list of top-producing colleges and universities, compiled from data provided by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

“We are delighted that the commitments of Tufts students to excellence, critical inquiry, and civic engagement have been recognized by success in the nationally competitive Fulbright selection process,” said President Anthony P. Monaco.

“Tufts’ status as a top producer of Fulbright students is a testament to the strength of our student body and our outstanding international relations and study abroad programs,” added Anne Moore, Ph.D., program specialist in the Tufts University Office of Scholar Development, which administers the Fulbright competition at Tufts. “We’re proud of our students’ achievements and look forward to their continued success in the Fulbright and other competitive programs.”

Since its inception in 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided more than 370,000 participants—chosen for their academic merit and leadership potential — with the opportunity to exchange ideas and contribute to finding solutions to shared international concerns. More than 1,900 U.S. students, artists and young professionals in more than 100 different fields of study are offered Fulbright Program grants to study, teach English, and conduct research annually. The Fulbright U.S. Student Program operates in more than 140 countries throughout the world.

The Fulbright Program also awards grants to U.S. scholars, teachers and faculty to conduct research and teach overseas. In addition, some 4,000 new foreign Fulbright students and scholars come to the United States annually to study for graduate degrees, conduct research and teach foreign languages.