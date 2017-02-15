Brunswick Stew



*

If you’re looking for a hearty stew that tastes like it’s been on the stove all day, this is the one. I happened to hear about this stew recently and decided to do research on how it’s made. I read through many recipes and decided to come up with my own version that’s a bit more heart healthy. This slightly sweet, smoky, tangy bowl of rib sticking goodness will have you craving more once you realize your bowl is empty. Serve over brown rice or any other rice of your choice. Serves 6-8. Total cooking time, 40 minutes.

2 Tablespoons Olive Oil

1 Large Onion, sliced

1/2 Teaspoon Kosher Salt

2 Garlic Cloves, sliced

12 Oz Smoked Kielbasa, sliced into 1/2 inch slices

1 28 Oz can Diced Tomatoes

1 Cup Chicken Stock

3/4 Cups BBQ Sauce

1/4 Cup Cider Vinegar

2 Tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce

1/2 Teaspoon Black Pepper, freshly ground

1/4 Teaspoon Hot Sauce, optional

4 Chicken Thighs, boneless and skinless (cooked ahead)

1 Cup Lima Beans, frozen

1 Cup Corn, frozen

2 Cups Cooked Rice

In an 8 quart Dutch Oven pot, or any other heavy bottomed pot you may have on hand, add the olive oil, sliced onions and salt. Cook down for 15 minutes over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic and kielbasa, and cook for additional 5 minutes. In this recipe, I used smoked turkey kielbasa, which had 1/2 the fat of pork kielbasa. Add the tomatoes, chicken stock, BBQ sauce, cider vinegar, Worcestershire, black pepper, hot sauce (optional), blend completely and cook down for additional 15 minutes. Once the Sauce is bubbling, turn the heat down to a simmer. Add the cooked chicken * (cut into pieces), lima beans and corn and cook additional 5 minutes.

*For an additional shortcut, use a rotisserie chicken to save time. Serve over rice and enjoy!

Visit Dorothy’s website at http://ddimarzo2002.wix.com/thymethief.