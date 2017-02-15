Straight outta Tel Aviv

Ninet rocks Thunder Road

*

By Daniel Sullivan

On Monday night, February 6, I walked into this little known gem of a club called Thunder Road on Somerville Ave. near Union Sq. I was just going to get tickets for the Friday, February 10 performance of blues artist Luther “Guitar Jr.” Johnson, who has played with many of the legends of the genre. All of a sudden, the band starts its second set. And well, sometimes you’re just in the right place at the time.

Ninet is the name of the band (after the front woman), and indeed, they are straight out of Tel Aviv. They are a five-piece band: two guitars, a base, a synthesizer and a drummer. And they rocked. How about a combination of punk rock, rhythm and blues, electric Middle Eastern music (yes, you gotta hear this stuff) and covers that evoke the likes of Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin?

After talking to the drummer Joe Tom (the English version of his name), I found out a bit more about the band. Founded in Israel and now based in L.A., they’ve been in the States for six months. They are now appearing along the East Coast, the last leg of their U.S. tour.

Watch out for the band!

Mazeltov!

www.ninetayeb.com